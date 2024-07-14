The Vancouver Canucks lost more than they gained in free agency, which is why they need to find some valuable trade targets. The NHL offseason started with a bang in free agency, but the Canucks lost Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov to the Boston Bruins. The Canucks dished out some payback by signing Jake Debrusk, Danton Heinen, and Derek Forbort from the Bruins. Those three signings were the extent of the Canucks offseason moves so far, with their only piece of business remaining being the restricted free-agent contract of Arturs Silovs.

There's no doubt the Canucks overachieved in 2023-24. They finished sixth with 109 points, the third-most in franchise history. They also outlasted everyone to win the Pacific Division title for the first time. The Canucks' offense was the strength of the team, and they will return most of the core of that group. The Canucks lost three or more games in a row just once all season, which set them up well to succeed in the playoffs.

Unfortunately for the Canucks, their offense dried up in the postseason. They managed to sneak past the Nashville Predators because their offense also struggled. The problem for the Canucks is their second-round matchup was against the Edmonton Oilers, who wouldn't struggle on offense.

The Canucks managed to slow Leon Draisaitl, and they held a 3-2 series lead heading into Edmonton for Game 6. The Oilers won to send it to Game 7, but thanks to their regular season success, the Canucks had home-ice advantage. They came close but couldn't finish the job, dropping a heartbreaker to one of their biggest rivals.

Martin Necas is on everyone's radar

It seems unlikely that Martin Necas will survive this offseason without getting traded. The Hurricanes will probably need to decide between Seth Jarvis and Necas, as they are both restricted free agents. The Hurricanes have around $6 million remaining in salary cap, which makes it impossible to sign both players.

The projected depth chart shows that two of the Canucks' free-agent acquisitions from the Bruins may end up on either wing of Elias Pettersson. It isn't an ideal situation for the Canucks, as both Danton Heinen and Jake Debrusk shoot left, which would put all three players on the line shooting the same way and move Debrusk to his off-wing.

Debrusk has experience playing on the right wing in Boston, as he used to move there when he and David Pastrnak would switch spots. It was easy for Debrusk to play his off-wing with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, but Heinen and Pettersson may not play as cleanly.

Acquiring Necas would move Debrusk to the left wing, and Necas could play the right side. Necas is a natural center but has looked better on the wing in Carolina. Necas' numbers fell off this past season after posting career-highs of 28 goals and 71 points in 2022-23, but the Hurricanes' acquisition of Jake Guentzel was a big reason for that, as he fell down the lineup.

The prospect of Necas and Debrusk flying around the ice together as two of the faster players in the NHL would be a welcome sight for Canucks fans and help them tremendously against Western Conference teams like the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche.

A healthy Taylor Hall back with Debrusk

If the Necas deal doesn't work out, the Canucks could target Taylor Hall.

Hall missed most of last season with an injury, and the Chicago Blackhawks' signings in the free agent frenzy say that Hall may be a player they are willing to trade. He is in the last year of his deal, so bringing him in as a rental alongside Pettersson and Debrusk makes sense.

Hall and Debrusk were occasionally linemates in Boston, which was one of the reasons Debrusk has experience on the right side. An addition of Hall would make another awkward fit with three left-shot forwards, but Hall would be another speedster who could complement the line. Hall also experienced success with Rick Tocchet as his coach in 2019-20.

A right-shot defenseman would be useful for the Canucks

A right-shot defender may be the longest-shot, but the Canucks and Calgary Flames have a history of making deals. MacKenzie Weegar is an intriguing player for the Flames, as he has six years left on a valuable $6.25 million per year contract. Weegar won't want to stay in Calgary through a rebuild and may look to get a fresh start elsewhere.

Right-shot defensemen are valuable, so acquiring him wouldn't be cheap. However, he could be a piece with good value for the next six seasons after losing Nikita Zadorov in free agency.