The Brooklyn Nets continue to be in shambles for the past few days. Steve Nash was the first domino to fall at the early juncture of the season as he mutually parted ways with the Nets organization. It has not even been 10 games yet, so it was shocking for Brooklyn to not fire Nash during the offseason. Sadly, Nash was the scapegoat for other internal issues surrounding the organization.

The foundation of their roster has been horrific after they added both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The role players have been talented since the arrival of Durant and Irving but most do not even fit well into the Nets system and culture. General Manager Sean Marks developed an admirable culture in the previous iteration of Brooklyn, but this new bunch has been a terrible headache. With Steve Nash out of the shenanigans, he can move on and vie for other NBA coaching jobs.

Assistant coach with the Pelicans

Many NBA pundits share similar sentiments that Steve Nash is still not ready to be an NBA head coach, especially for a team like the Brooklyn Nets. For a young head coach like Willie Green, he can utilize the services of Steve Nash on his bench as an individual who is almost the same age as him. As a players coach, the youthful Pelicans roster will listen to the wisdom Nash will share daily.

When Nash was at the peak of his career, he was coached by Mike D’Antoni who is the current coaching advisor of the Pelicans. He has ties to the franchise, which will be an enormous benefit to building a lasting relationship with the personnel in the front office. The culture was a major issue in Brooklyn, so Nash will learn a ton from the approach of Willie Green on how galvanizes the whole unit to buy into his system.

Assistant coach with the Warriors

When Steve Nash was hired by the Nets, one of the first observations was his close relationship with Kevin Durant from the Golden State Warriors, Nash was the player development consultant of the Warriors for several years, so it would be intriguing to see him in the front of the bench with Steve Kerr and Ron Adams. Knowing Nash, will not be there for a long period because a new opportunity will open for him.

Former Warriors assistant coaches like Alvin Gentry, Mike Brown, and Luke Walton also received head coaching jobs because of their immense success with the Warriors. For Nash to receive another serious head coaching opportunity, being on the staff of Steve Kerr is one brilliant option. In terms of how a team is built and run, Golden State is the prime example where Nash will return and bring that knowledge for the foreseeable future.

Assistant coach with the Suns

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams is a disciple of legendary coach Gregg Popovich. That is the best reasoning on why he is the perfect coach for Phoenix to flourish despite the numerous issues surrounding their squad entering the season. Being a professional and focusing on the work inside the four white lines is a thing or two Steve Nash can learn from Williams.

As a former Phoenix Suns legend, Nash will be welcomed with open arms by the organization. He used to be teammates with current Suns General Manager James Jones, so they have a relationship already dating back to their playing days. Moreover, Nash will be an excellent mentor to both Chris Paul and Devin Booker.