3 best free agents the Rays must target after early MLB playoff exit

The Tampa Bay Rays are one of the most impressive teams in the MLB due to the fact that they always manage to find a way to remain competitive despite operating out of one of the smallest markets in the league. They once again snuck into the postseason as the sixth seed in the American League playoff bracket, but were promptly swept out of the playoffs by the Cleveland Guardians.

The Rays will now head back to the drawing board in an effort to figure out how to get themselves back into the World Series after they managed to do just that back in 2020. It’s always going to be tough given the financial constraints that come with playing in Tampa, but the Rays have proven over the past few seasons they can never really be counted out.

The Rays will likely be players in free agency this offseason, although they won’t have the spending power as other big teams do. For that reason, it’s important to keep expectations for Tampa Bay’s free agent forays in check. With that in mind, let’s take a look at three free agents the Rays could realistically sign this offseason.

3. Michael Conforto

Michael Conforto was a free agent last offseason, but he ultimately ended up not signing with anyone due to a shoulder injury that held him out for the entire 2022 season. Conforto is still a free agent heading into the offseason, and he appears ready to return to the majors after a yearlong layoff. He will likely have a number of suitors, and the Rays should be one of them.

Prior to his injury, Conforto had been laboring through a rough 2021 season. His numbers that season (.231 BA, 14 HR, 55 RBI, .729 OPS) weren’t good, and it was concerning to see Conforto struggle prior in his contract year. Despite that, Conforto has shown throughout his career he can be a consistent hitter when he’s fully healthy, which should make the Rays interested in his services.

The Rays pieced together their outfield all season long, but they could add Conforto on a cheap contract in hope he puts together a bounce back campaign and holds down one of the spots for his own. Tampa Bay would be the perfect spot for Conforto to revive his career, and it seems like there should be some mutual interest once free agency opens.

2. Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard’s return to the mound this season has been quite the roller coaster ride. He signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels last offseason, but was promptly traded to the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline, and is now trying to help the Phillies win a championship. Regardless of what happens in the next game or two, Syndergaard will be a free agent once the season is over.

The Rays love to add pitchers who are reclamation projects, and while Syndergaard isn’t totally lost, it’s clear he wasn’t the same pitcher he was earlier in his career with the New York Mets. Syndergaard posted solid numbers (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 95 K, 1.26 WHIP) but it wasn’t anywhere near his dominant peak, although he has looked solid for Philly throughout the playoffs.

The Rays once again dug up some gems in their starting rotation this season, but they could truly take things to the next level if they can add Syndergaard and help him reinvent himself. Syndergaard may not charge a huge fee, which would make him an attainable target for the Rays, and they would be wise to try to pick him up on the cheap and hope he can find his way with them.

1. Jose Abreu

The Rays need help at first base, so why not go out and target the best first baseman available? Jose Abreu is set to hit the open market, and it sounds like the Chicago White Sox aren’t too interested in bringing him back for the upcoming season. Abreu may be the best first baseman on the market, but that doesn’t mean he’s out of Tampa’s price range.

Abreu’s production took a bit of a step back last season (.304 BA, 15 HR, 75 RBI, .824 OPS) but he still remained one of the most productive hitters in the game. The drop in power combined with Abreu’s age (he will be 36 next season) will likely decrease his value on the market, making him a viable option for the Rays.

Abreu may not be the player he once was, but he’s still a huge upgrade over Ji-Man Choi, who really only should be used in a bench capacity moving forward. If his market doesn’t pan out, that would leave the Rays in perfect position to snatch Abreu up, and even though he could be regressing, chances are he would be the perfect addition at the middle of Tampa’s lineup.