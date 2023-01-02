By Ben Cooper · 3 min read

Buddy Hield has garnered interest from teams around the league and could be on the move. The 30-year-old sharpshooter would provide elite three-point shooting for a contending team.

Hield is having a great season with the Pacers, averaging 17.7 points, shooting 45.4 percent from the field, and a very efficient 41.9 percent from three. While he may not be a star, he is a phenomenal role player and could be a difference-maker for a contender.

With that said, here are the best trade destinations for Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield.

3. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference at 18-17. New York could look to make a trade to add depth, as they are in the playoff hunt. Hield would give them an elite shooter and bring a new element to the team around Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle.

Being a big market team, the Knicks want to compete, and making a move could help them get there. Hield would fit well for New York and give a boost to their offense. He could slot in as the starting shooting guard or could come off the bench as the sixth man. The Knicks have had many of their players in trade rumors, including Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier, and Immanuel Quickley. A young player like Reddish or Quickley could interest the Pacers as well as a pick.

A role in New York would be beneficial for Hield as he could play under the bright lights at Madison Square Garden.

2. Dallas Mavericks

Another good fit for Hield would be the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas is led by the phenom Luka Doncic, who is one of the best players in basketball and is coming off a game where he put up 62-21-10. The Mavs are in 6th place in the Western Conference at 19-16. They are winners of four straight games, but the roster around him could be improved.

Dallas made a Conference Finals run last season led by Doncic and rising star Jalen Brunson. However, Brunson left in free agency, signing with the Knicks. While Hield wouldn’t make the Mavs championship contenders, he would be a tremendous fit next to Doncic. Doncic is a phenomenal playmaker and thrives with shooters around him. Hield is one of the best shooters in the league and would get plenty of open looks created by Doncic.

If the Mavs can pull off a trade for Hield, he would play exceptionally with Doncic.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

The obvious destination for Hield is the Los Angeles Lakers. Hield has been linked to Los Angeles for years, but no deal has been made. Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss, and the Lakers’ front office have been hesitant to make a move.

LeBron and AD thrive with elite shooters around them, and Hield fits that to a tee. LA could use more help, and giving them a top-tier three-point shooter would help them make a playoff push. It still seems unlikely that this move would be made, despite how much it would help the Lakers.

Hield would be able to play well in the Lakers system, as LeBron is great at driving to the rim, which takes up the attention of the defense, leaving shooters open. If the Lakers decide to make a move, Hield is still a great option for them.

Buddy Hield will be a hot name on the trade market once again. It will be interesting to see if the Pacers trade him amid a great season.