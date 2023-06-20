Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto hasn't had the greatest start to his career. The 24-year-old entered the NHL as a first-round pick in 2017, and there was a bit of buzz around him for a moment.

In 2021-22, he provided reason for encouragement. He scored a career-high 20 goals that season. Furthermore, he doubled his point total from the previous season with 41 points.

Unfortunately, the momentum didn't carry over to the 2022-23 season. Yamamoto scored just 10 goals this season and saw his point total drop to 25. It's a disappointing return on investment for a player making $3.1 million this season.

As he enters the final year of his contract, the Oilers are looking to win a Stanley Cup very soon. This has prompted questions over whether Kailer Yamamoto is best suited elsewhere. With those rumors in mind, let's take a look at three potential trade destinations.

The Coyotes need help all over the ice if they want to build upon their 70-point season this year. Acquiring Yamamoto could provide that help both now and in the future.

Yamamoto immediately slots into Arizona's top six. He could find time with Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, and Lawson Crouse. While not quite the supporting cast he has in Edmonton, it could help bump his numbers up.

The Coyotes have a very murky future given their failed arena deal. But a trade to the Coyotes allows Yamamoto to focus on developing his game. It could help get his career back on track in an environment with low expectations.

The Red Wings are a team in need of goal-scoring. Detroit wants to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing out for the last seven years. Perhaps Steve Yzerman links up with former Red Wings general manager Ken Holland to find some more goal-scoring.

Just three players scored 20 or more goals for the Red Wings this season. One of them was Dominik Kubalik, who was in a bit of a similar situation as Yamamoto last summer.

Kubalik joined the Red Wings after not receiving a qualifying offer from the Chicago Blackhawks. He was a former 30-goal scorer, and his 20 goals this season were the most he scored since that 30-goal season in 2019-20.

Yamamoto is younger than Kubalik but could be a similar reclamation project. The 24-year-old Oilers forward wouldn't represent the final piece of Detroit's puzzle. But he could provide worthwhile depth for the organization.

The Kraken made the playoffs for the first time in their franchise's history this year. And they likely want to continue making the playoffs for the foreseeable future. Bringing in Yamamoto may be the type of move they pursue this offseason.

The Kraken are certainly no strangers to reclamation projects. Seattle claimed forward Eeli Tolvanen off waivers from the Nashville Predators midseason, for example. Tolvanen scored 16 goals and 27 points in 46 games with the Kraken after the claim.

Yamamoto could potentially follow a similar path with the Kraken. An added bonus here is the fact that the 24-year-old is a native of Washington state. Furthermore, he played junior hockey with the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL.

In terms of a roster fit, it could be a bit tricky. Tye Kartye likely claims a permanent roster spot this season. And it's hard to imagine a player like Brandon Tanev moving down or out of the lineup.

If the Kraken can make the roster fit work, adding Kailer Yamamoto could pay dividends. It brings a local kid home and could be another key depth piece in another playoff run next season.