3 Bills players most responsible for Week 2 win vs. Titans

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have put together yet another elite showing on primetime. They moved to 2-0 to start the season after taking down the Tennessee Titans in a very one-sided contest.

On the way to taking down the Titans, the Bills put on a show on both sides of the ball. The final score was 41-7, which was a perfect indictment of how lopsided the game was.

Heading into the regular season, many believed that Allen and the Bills were the favorites to win the Super Bowl. After taking down both the reigning champs in the Los Angeles Rams and a playoff team in the Titans, they may be destined for a big season.

During the Bills’ victory, several players stood out. And without them, the game wouldn’t have gone in the way that it did.

Here are 3 Bills players most responsible for Week 2 win over the Titans

3. The entire defense

The Bills’ defense has looked like the best unit in the NFL for two straight weeks. In Week 1, they held the explosive Rams offense to just 10 total points. They also limited them to 243 yards from scrimmage and just 3.7 yards per play. The defensive unit also caused Matthew Stafford to throw three interceptions.

In Week 2, they put on an even bigger show. On the way to allowing just seven points, it seems impossible for the Titans to move the ball. On 53 offensive plays, the Bills limited the Titans’ offense to just 187 yards from scrimmage.

Arguably the most impressive feat was their ability to shut down Derrick Henry. The star running back finished the game as the Titans’ second-leading rusher with just 25 yards on 13 carries. He averaged just 1.9 yards per carry.

Along with their ability to shut down the run, they caused Ryan Tannehill problems all night. Before being benched in favor of rookie quarterback Malik Willis, Tannehill threw for just 117 yards and two interceptions. One of these interceptions was also returned for a touchdown by linebacker Matt Milano.

The Bills’ defense also consistently applied pressure, causing four fumbles.

Given that this unit can continue to play at this level, the Bills’ defense could be an elite force all season long. Through two games, they have allowed just 17 points and 430 yards from scrimmage.

2. Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs has once again put his name in the ring as the best wide receiver in the NFL.

The star receiver put on a show, recording 12 receptions for 148 receiving yards and three touchdowns. At times, he looked unstoppable.

Along with the show that Diggs put on, he also set career highs in several areas. His three receiving touchdowns are the most that he has ever caught in a game. Along with this, it was his first-ever game with 10-plus catches, 100-plus receiving yards, and multiple touchdowns.

Diggs is also just the second Bills receiver since 1991 with 100 receiving yards in each of the first two games of the season.

Through two games, Diggs has recorded 20 receptions for 270 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He is second in the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards while being first in receiving touchdowns.

The duo of Allen and Diggs have shown how elite they are in two straight games. And they show no signs of slowing down.

1. Josh Allen

Once again, Josh Allen stole the show for this Bills team. And the gap separating Allen and Patrick Mahomes from the rest of the NFL’s top quarterbacks may have grown a little larger.

Through just three quarters, Allen threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns. In a drastic switch-up from week 1, he also ran the ball just once for ten total yards.

More importantly, Allen was smart with the football. On 38 attempts, he threw for zero interceptions.

Allen proving that he can dominate without having to run shows the improvements that he has made. He was able to tear apart the Titans’ secondary without having to use his legs.

On the season, Allen now has 614 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, and two interceptions. He is currently tied for first in passing touchdowns.

On the ground, he has rushed for 66 yards and one touchdown.

Just two weeks into the season, Allen looks to be elite once again. He is playing at the top of his game and shows no signs of slowing down.

Heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Allen and the Bills’ offense could be in for another massive day.