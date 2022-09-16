3 bold predictions for BYU football in Week 3 game vs. Oregon

The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some BYU football Week 3 bold predictions. The No. 12 Cougars will be on the road to face No. 25 Oregon in one of the most anticipated college football matchups this Saturday.

BYU is currently undefeated with two big wins to start the season. The opener had the Cougars defeating South Florida by a convincing 50-21 score in Tampa. Then, in perhaps the most entertaining game of Week 2, they won against then-No. 9 Baylor in a double-overtime thriller by 26-20.

With the hype and momentum on the Cougars’ side, things should be interesting on Saturday as soon as the opening kickoff happens.

With that being said, here are three bold predictions for BYU against the Ducks in Week 3 of the 2022 college football season.

3 Bold BYU Football Predictions For Week 3 Game Vs. Oregon

3. Cougars rush for 150+ yards

At South Florida, BYU football had a big all-around offensive game. Most notably, the team had 312 yards on the ground against just 107 from the Bulls. However, versus Baylor, things did not go as smoothly as Week 1. The Cougars only had 83 rushing yards in the game, a massive downgrade from their previous effort.

Against the Ducks, things should get even more complicated. Oregon’s defense holds opponents to 116 rushing yards per game on average. The game should have an interesting battle between the Ducks’ defensive line and the Cougars’ offensive line, but BYU might have the X-factor for the ground game.

In Week 1, Christopher Brooks had impressive 135 yards on 13 carries, an average of 10.4 yards per attempt. He also scored a touchdown on a big 52-yard run.

Superb blocking here by the BYU offensive line. Christopher Brooks takes it to the house for a 52 yard touchdown. Clark on the combo

Blake gobbling up the second level

Masen back side cut

Chris hits it like bullet pic.twitter.com/yh7ILTf0D2 — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) September 4, 2022

After just 31 yards against Baylor, the running back should be eager for another big performance. Even though he will be facing a tough defense, he has shown he is capable of finding gaps for many yards.

With Brooks leading the way, the Cougars have a chance of overcome the Ducks’ defensive efforts and run for more than 150 yards. If that happens, things will look good in Utah.

2. Quarterback Jaren Hall goes for 300+ all-purpose yards

One of the biggest bright spots from the Cougars’ offense this year has been quarterback Jaren Hall. In two games in 2022, he has completed 48 of his 71 pass attempts for 522 yards while throwing for three touchdowns against just one interception.

He is also showing his abilities on the ground. Hall already has 45 rushing yards this year, bringing his career total to close to 500.

But perhaps most notably, Hall has a receiving touchdown as well. On a trick play, the quarterback threw a backwards pass to Chase Roberts, who then passed back to Hall for a 22-yard touchdown. He became the first BYU football quarterback to score a receiving touchdown since 1983, according to BYU Athletics.

Absolutely beautiful trickery from BYU. pic.twitter.com/ulxLiJkRHN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 11, 2022

Although it is unlikely he will score another touchdown like that one, Hall is showing how versatile he is. Not only he is a threat through the air, but he can also run the ball if necessary.

In what could be one of the biggest quarterback matchups of the weekend between Hall and Oregon’s Bo Nix, the Cougars star has the opportunity to show he is capable of leading a team to a strong season.

1. BYU comes out with a big statement win

Despite being No. 12 in the AP Top 25, the Cougars are not considered the favorites to win the game on Saturday. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Ducks are slightly the frontrunners, as they have a 54.3% chance of winning. Oregon is a 3.5-point favorite as of Friday morning.

Even with the big win versus Baylor, BYU seems to be overlooked by fans and coaches. On the other hand, Oregon struggled in the season opener, falling to the reigning national champions Georgia Bulldogs 49-3. In Week 2, the Ducks had a 70-14 against FCS team Eastern Washington, enough to put them back in the rankings.

In the only matchup against a FBS team, Oregon failed to impress. Yes, it was against the Bulldogs, but still, three points is far from acceptable for a team that started the season with College Football Playoff hopes.

All things considered, even if not officially the favorites, BYU could come out with a big victory on Saturday. The Cougars have the momentum and should be motivated to keep it going. The Ducks will be playing at home, which might make a difference, but BYU should bring its power early in the game.

Expect it to be a back-and-forth game, especially late in the fourth quarter. Even if BYU wins by just one possession, it will be a big result that should put the Cougars in the top 10 for the next national polls. If they return home with the win, it will be time to think beyond just a good ranking and dream with a New Year’s Six bowl appearance.