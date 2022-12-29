By Matthew Zemek · 3 min read

The Tennessee football program forged a resurrection story this year. On the college football bowl schedule, this Orange Bowl battle with Clemson rates as one of the better matchups on the board. Tennessee football might be shorthanded, but it still has a lot of weapons and a very real chance to prevail in South Florida. Tenesssee Clemson is a major-league top-10 tilt. Let’s make some Tennessee football predictions for this New Year’s Six bowl game.

3 Bold Tennessee Football Predictions For Orange Bowl Vs. Clemson



Let’s look at the Orange Bowl, which will be full of Tennessee football orange and Clemson football orange. This highly-anticipated college football showcase should have a lot of juice. Tennessee Clemson should be a whole lot of fun.

3. Tennessee Volunteers will hit two passes of more than 40 yards

It is true that Hendon Hooker will not play in this game for the Vols, but Joe Milton is no slouch. Tennessee hammered Vanderbilt and generally looked like the team we saw all season long when it crushed the Commodores in the regular-season finale. It’s true that Vanderbilt isn’t a very good team, but the Commodores did beat Kentucky and Florida. They weren’t terrible this year. Tennessee still blasted VU, and Joe Milton authored the onslaught. Milton previously played at Michigan. He didn’t max out under Jim Harbaugh, and he didn’t beat out Hooker for the starting job this season, but he is one of the better backup quarterbacks in college football. He certainly has the arm strength to throw the ball downfield and hit big plays against a Clemson secondary which has been noticeably inconsistent.

Tennessee football used to rely on the running game under previous coaches, but Josh Heupel teaches the passing game far better than any Tennessee head coach over the past 15 years. The Vols’ ability to throw the ball should land at least two home-run plays, giving Tennessee the quick-strike capacity which will be absolutely essential in this Orange Bowl game against the Clemson football colossus.

2. Clemson football will score more than 30 points

The Tigers have to be a lot more confident about their offense heading into this game. They were held back by the limitations of quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who simply did not throw the ball with confidence. He began the ACC Championship Game against North Carolina by throwing a ball which nose-dived to the ground in front of a wide-open receiver. Uiagalelei had the throwing yips which were a regular part of his 2021 season. Uiagalelei improved to a certain extent for most of the 2022 season, but in November and early December of this year, he looked a lot like the 2021 quarterback who profoundly struggled. Clemson paid the price with two losses which knocked the Tigers out of the College Football Playoff.

Why is Clemson newly confident about its offense? Cade Klubnik understands what to do. The backup filled in for Uiagalelei in the ACC title game and made all the throws an elite recruit would make. Klubnik was not fully ready to lead this offense in October and early November, but he sure seems ready now after torching North Carolina and leading the Tigers to the ACC title. Tennessee’s defense allowed 63 points to South Carolina in late November. Clemson should be able to score big in this game.

1. Tennessee Volunteers will lose to the Clemson Tigers by six points

The Tennessee offense will win its share of battles, but the Vol defense wishes D.J. Uiagalelei was playing quarterback for Clemson. That’s likely the difference. Klubnik will outplay Milton. Clemson 37, Tennessee 31.