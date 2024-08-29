As the Atlanta Braves navigate the closing stretch of the MLB season, they hold a commanding position in the wild card race with a focus on securing a postseason berth. Key to their September surge are three players whose performances could define the team's success: Jarred Kelenic, Jorge Soler, and Spencer Schwellenbach. Each has shown flashes of brilliance throughout the season and now stands ready to elevate their game at the most crucial time as the Braves fight to keep the third and final Wild Card spot as the 2024 season nears an end.

Jarred Kelenic: seeking consistency

Kelenic entered the 2024 season with high expectations after being acquired from the Mariners in December of last year but has experienced a series of ups and downs, resulting in a .232 batting average and 13 home runs over 384 at-bats. Despite this, his potential remains undeniable.

Known for his agility and power at the plate, Kelenic's ability to turn around his performance in September could be crucial for the Braves. Not only can he make an impact at the plate, but in the field as well. With his elusive speed, Kelenic has made highlight-reel plays all season in the Braves outfield that has lacked depth and dealt with injuries. As someone who started the season hot, rediscovering that form could provide the Braves with a significant boost in their lineup.

Jorge Soler: the power bat

Soler was traded from the Giants to the Braves at the deadline and has already made a notable impact with his former team. He struggled this season with the Giants, and could never get it going. Since returning to Atlanta, he's continued the below-average hitting, slugging 5 home runs hitting .213 in 21 games. This year, he's totaled 17 home runs and an OPS of .768, and his presence in the lineup can add a layer of depth to the Braves' offensive strategy. When he was with the club in 2021, he led the Braves to a spectacular postseason run that ended with a World Series banner hanging in Atlanta, and Soler was named the World Series MVP.

That is what we can expect in September as the Braves continue their postseason push. His veteran presence and proven playoff pedigree make him a critical asset as the Braves eye another World Series title. Soler’s ability to handle playoff pressure will be key, as his bat can change the course of a game with a single swing.

Spencer Schwellenbach: rookie sensation

Schwellenbach has been a revelation for the Braves’ pitching staff that has dealt with injuries to ace and fellow Spencer, Spencer Strider and Huascar Ynoa. Posting a 3.72 ERA across 15 starts with a commendable WHIP of 1.069, Schwellenbach has demonstrated that he can be relied upon to give the Braves depth in the rotation and in high-leverage situations.

As the Braves head into September, they will continue to call on Schwellenbach to start every fifth day. His standout performance as a starter has solidified his role in the rotation, and his continued success will be vital as the Braves manage their pitching rotation in preparation for the postseason.

Collective impact and the road ahead

As the Braves continue to solidify their postseason aspirations, the contributions of Kelenic, Soler, and Schwellenbach will be under the spotlight. Kelenic’s potential resurgence, Soler’s power-hitting, and Schwellenbach’s consistency on the mound form a potent combination that could propel the Braves through September and beyond. The team’s strategy will likely focus on maximizing these players' strengths while managing the roster to keep everyone fresh and ready for the challenges ahead. Managerial decisions, particularly regarding batting order and pitching rotations, will play a crucial role in ensuring that the team remains competitive every game.

With only a month left in the regular season, every game becomes increasingly significant, especially with a narrow lead over the chasing pack that features the Mets, Cubs, and Giants in the wild card standings. The Braves’ ability to maintain or extend their lead will hinge significantly on the performances of these key players. Their ability to step up and deliver in clutch moments will not only enhance their career trajectories but also solidify their positions as integral components of the Braves’ core.

As the Braves push towards the postseason, the performances of Jarred Kelenic, Jorge Soler, and Spencer Schwellenbach will be pivotal. Their ability to elevate their game during this critical period will be crucial for the Braves’ success in September and their aspirations for a deep playoff run. The coming weeks will provide these players with the perfect platform to showcase their skills and contribute to what Braves fans hope will be a memorable finish to the season.