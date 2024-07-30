The Atlanta Braves have been struggling with injuries all season long, but they are still firmly in the playoff hunt with the trade deadline now upon us. As a result, they are going to operate as buyers at the deadline once again, and they pulled off a big deal with the San Francisco Giants on Monday night to bring a pair of familiar faces in Jorge Soler and Luke Jackson back to town.

Both Soler and Jackson were a part of the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series squad, with Soler winning World Series MVP for his efforts in that series. And with the Braves' outfield and pitching staff both needing some help, they put together a deal with the Giants that will reunite them with both Soler and Jackson, with Tyler Matzek and infield prospect Sabin Ceballos headed to San Francisco.

Braves looking for Jorge Soler, Luke Jackson to aid their playoff hopes

Given all the adversity the Braves have faced this season, it's somewhat of a miracle they are still in the playoff hunt. Guys like Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider are both out for the season, while key contributors in Ozzie Albies, Michael Harris II, and Max Fried also find themselves on the injured list for the time being.

That's where the additions of Soler and Jackson should help. The slugging outfielder Soler hasn't exactly had a great year with the Giants (.240 BA, 12 HR, 40 RBI, .749 OPS), but he managed to turn things around for Atlanta when they acquired him from the Kansas City Royals at the trade deadline back in 2021, and look how that panned out for both the team and the player.

Jackson has struggled as well this season (4-2, 5.40 ERA, 33 K, 1.43 WHIP), so it's clear that Atlanta is hoping they can help both of these guys find their form with a return to Atlanta. Jackson was lights out for Atlanta in 2021 (2-2, 1.98 ERA, 70 K, 1.16 WHIP), so if he can get back on track, he figures to be a key piece of their bullpen.

While the Braves are eating the money on both of these guys' deals, giving up Matzek (0-0, 9.90 ERA, 10 K, 1.90 WHIP) and Ceballos, who was Atlanta's 17th overall prospect, isn't all that steep of a price to pay in terms of assets. It's great to see both of these guys back with the Braves, but now they will be tasked with turning things around and helping their new team go on a playoff run.