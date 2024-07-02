Two things happen when a team throws tons of money at a quarterback (Falcons' Kirk Cousins) and follows up with a first-round draft pick at the same position. First, people twist their faces, scrunch their noses, and say, “They did what?” Second, life in the NFL world of presumed quarterback No. 3 gets shaky. That’s why Taylor Heinicke is one of the Atlanta Falcons’ three roster-cut candidates ahead of the 2024 training camp.

Also on this list are tackle Andrew Stueber and receiver Austin Mack.

Slotted behind Cousins and Penix, the only way Heinicke stays with the Falcons and gets on the field is a series of unfortunate events. But Heinicke did the right thing by taking less money.

According to Roster Management System, Heinicke took a pay cut from an expected $5 million base salary in 2024 to $1.21 million. The Falcons reclassified a $1.32 million roster bonus, which was due just after the league year began last month. Atlanta also removed Heinicke's $40,000 per game active roster bonus from his contract.

QB Taylor Heinicke plays cards right with Falcons

So now he's affordable. But so what? He's still No. 3, and probably doesn't fit that role. Heinicke profiles more as a perpetual No. 2. Last year, Heinicke threw for 890 yards and five touchdowns in five games. Meh. Throughout a career that landed him in Washignton, Houston, Carolina, and Atlanta, he has thrown for 6,6335 yards with 39 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. Again, meh.

It's almost comical to read the pre-draft comments of new Falcons' coach Raheem Morris about what Atlanta would do at the position. Morris told espn.com the Falcons would add a quarterback to keep the room competitive. Actual translation? We'll use our first-round pick on a quarterback. Do what?

“I don't want to limit him to what he can be, but he has shown that he's been an elite backup in this league,” Morris said in April. “When you're talking about an elite backup, a guy that comes in the game and can win you a game until your starter gets back and, boom, not miss a beat, right? Not need the reps that's required to go out there and play and execute. He's shown all those things and the interest is always there.”

Making matters worse for Heinicke, the Falcons like the guy who is fourth on the depth chart. That's undrafted rookie free agent John Paddock.

“Paddock's been a very pleasant surprise,” Falcons quarterbacks coach T.J. Yates told si.com recently.

All things considered, Heinicke will likely find a landing spot this season. But maybe not in the Peach State.

Mack facing uphill battle at wide receiver

One of the biggest problems for Mack is the talent ahead of him. Drake London is an emerging star at wide receiver. Rondale Moore provides electricity, and Darnell Mooney may not have reached his ceiling.

And there are more players in front of Mack, including newly signed Ray-Ray McCloud III, Casey Washington, and KhaDarel Hodge.

Mack is 26 years old and had a standout 2023 season with the Canadian Football League’s Montreal Alouettes. The problem is the CFL doesn’t speak NFL. It’s a translation problem.

Mack has decent size and strength but doesn’t possess the greatest hands. Also, he’s a below-average blocker who hasn’t proven consistency. Such a scouting report can follow guys as they walk from the coach’s office following the cut speech.

Offensive line plans may not include Stueber

Yes, the Falcons recently brought Steuber into the mix. They scooped him up shortly after his release by the New England Patriots, who drafted him in 2022 in the seventh round out of Michigan. The 6-foot-7, 338-pound left tackle spent his would-be rookie year on the non-football injury list. Year two brought a stint on the practice squad.

Add it up and Stueber hasn’t played an NFL down. Now factor in his presence at No. 4 on the depth chart. He’s behind Jake Matthews, Tyler Vrabel, and Barry Wesley.

Unless the Falcons meet a strange rush of injuries, Stueber’s days in Georgia might not last long.