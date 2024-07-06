With many question marks entering the 2024 season, including a battle at the quarterback position between unproven players, the Las Vegas Raiders need to make wise decisions for roster cuts heading into the 2024 NFL training camp season.

Among the three candidates to fall short of the 53-man group are running back Ameer Abdullah, defensive tackle Byron Young, and tight end Zack Gentry.

Abdullah is in a tough spot with Zamir White and newcomer Alexander Mattison in front of him. Young has to find a way to prove his high-draft-pick status doesn't fall into the mistake category. And Gentry may be a victim of the Raiders' 2024 NFL Draft strategy.

Raiders RB Ameer Abdullah may get squeezed

Las Vegas opened the door a bit for Abdullah when it declined to re-sign star Josh Jacobs, who landed with the Packers.

However, a different issue arose for Abdullah in the form of 2024 sixth-round pick Dylan Laube. This would be Abdullah’s 10th year in the league while Laube brings many of the same qualities to the field — in a much younger body. Laube’s receiving ability is similar to Abdullah, which turns them into open competitors from Day 1 of training camp.

Even though Laube is young for a rookie at age 24, Abdullah recently turned 31. And in running back years, that’s old. The only thing weighing in Abdullah’s favor in that regard is the minimal amount of touches he’s gotten in his NFL career. He’s averaged less than 50 carries and a little over 40 receptions per season.

Also hurting Abdullah is the fact he came in under former Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels. Adding salt to that wound is Laube appears to be exactly what new coach Antonio Pierce wants, according to heavy.com.

“When I was on the phone with coach Pierce, I said, ‘Hey coach, you got a dog’,” Laube said during his April 27 press conference. “He was like, ‘Hey, Dylan, that’s our culture here, just a bunch of dogs.’ And I’m super excited man, just because it’s just a bunch of gritty, hard-nosed dudes, man.”

Did DT Byron Young get hurt by Raiders’ free-agent move?

Las Vegas gambled a big bag of money when it reeled in free-agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. The Raiders gave the beast a four-year, $110 million deal.

And they changed the landscape of the defensive line room in a big-time hurry. Wilkins, 28, is coming off his best season with nine sacks and 23 quarterback hits. He should make a big impact and help star Maxx Crosby be even more effective. Wilkins brings stout run defense along with exceptional ability to get to the quarterback.

It didn’t help Young’s cause that he couldn't establish himself as a key piece of the rotation last year, despite signing a four-year, $5.6 million rookie deal. He found his way to the field for only six games in 2023, and earned the unwanted label of “disappointment.”

In Young’s way are Wilkins, John Jenkins, Adam Butler, Tyree Wilson, and Matthew Butler. And maybe Marquan McCall or Nesta Jade Silvera. It’s a tough path.

TE Zach Gentry put on notice with Raiders draft pick

When you’re a tight end on an NFL team, knowing you must work hard just to make the roster, and your team hits your position in the first round of the draft … that’s hard news.

The Raiders grabbed Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 13 pick overall. Bowers instantly bolted to the front of the training camp lunch line, pushing Michael Mayer, Harrison Bryant and Gentry into different spots in the pecking order.

Gentry played four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Raiders in 2023. He totaled 303 yards receiving in those four uninspiring years. But Gentry, 27, appeared to have a chance to find more of a role with the Raiders until Bowers walked into the tight end room.

The Raiders are expected to employ 12 personnel often this season. That means Bowers and Mayer will be on the field together in many sets. When things get big, Bryant projects as a better fit that Gentry for that role.

Chasing a dream in a tough division

Regardless of how the Raiders sculpt their 53-man roster, they live in a division with the Kansas City Chiefs.

And the Los Angeles Chargers have added head coach Jim Harbaugh to a team that possesses standout quarterback Justin Herbert. Then there's the Denver Broncos, who have head coach Sean Payton and should be marginally better than last year.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have the quarterback situation that doesn't matchup with the playoff contenders in the AFC. However, it's Antonio Pierce's first full season as head coach and there's plenty of optimism.