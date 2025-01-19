The Houston Texans now have the 2025 offseason to think about. The 2025 NFL Draft and the 25th overall pick are now on deck. Their season ended in a sloppy 23-14 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday.

The back-to-back AFC South champions have created a playoff caliber roster under head coach DeMeco Ryans. Houston has attracted big name free agents like Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs via trade. The franchise also scored major draft wins by taking C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. under Ryans.

Saturday's loss at Arrowhead Stadium, however, exposed flaws that the Texans must fix. That's where the 25th selection comes in.

Who looks like a prime fit in Houston? Here are three names who'll boost the Texans' needs come April.

Tyler Booker, offensive guard, Alabama

Upgrading the pass protection is a no brainer move this offseason. Stroud had to take eight sacks against the Chiefs.

Booker won't just come in and improve the pass blocking, though. He's equipped with a powerful set of palms and anchor. Booker brings a nasty demeanor to the ground game too.

Adding Booker can convince Ryans to turn to a power running game for '25, to take pressure off Stroud.

Josh Conerly, offensive tackle, Oregon

Booker enters this upcoming draft as one of the top interior blockers for this class. He's a gift fall at No. 25 for the Texans. But Oregon's Josh Conerly is a strong contingency plan if Booker gets taken early.

Conerly is impressive at erasing pressure from edge rushers. Dane Brugler of The Athletic pointed out how the OT didn't allow a single pressure in 10 of Oregon's last 12 games.

Booker, though, is the better run blocker compared to Conerly. But again, the name of the game here is keeping Stroud upright. Conerly instantly helps improve the protection once Stroud drops back to throw.

Kenneth Grant, defensive tackle, Michigan

Guess where else the Texans need help? The opposite side of the trenches.

Houston did bottle the Chiefs' running game to only 50 rushing yards. However, Danielle Hunter isn't getting any younger. Even a true interior presence like Folorunso Fatukasi is aging, as he'll be 30. Mario Edwards is already past 30, and was only signed to a one-year deal.

The Texans need more youth inside, plus next to Will Anderson Jr. Kenneth Grant fills that massive void with his astonishing frame.

Grant brings 6-foot-3, 339-pounds over to his next defense. He's hard to move out the way off his girth and power. Grant takes on double teams too that helps free up his fellow defenders. That element can swing the door open for Anderson to destroy the backfield.

Elsewhere, the Texans can place wide receiver on their list of offseason moves. But they'll only place a WR high on their draft board if Diggs leaves via free agency. Running back is one more offseason idea with Mixon soon turning 29. But Houston can address that in later rounds instead of through the 25th overall selection.