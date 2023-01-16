New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones rose to the occasion in the first playoff game of his career.

Jones led the Giants to an upset road win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card round on Sunday. The Vikings did not have much of an answer for Jones both in the air and on the ground. The fourth-year passer recorded 301 passing yards and 78 rushing yards against the reigning NFC North champions.

Jones made plenty of history in the Giants’ first playoff matchup since the 2016 season. For one, he became the first player in NFL history to log at least 300 passing yards, 70 rushing yards, and two touchdown passes in a playoff game.

Daniel Jones is now the first QB in NFL postseason history with 300+ pass yds, 2+ pass TD & 70+ rush yds in a playoff game.#TogetherBlue@Giantshttps://t.co/s2NCZdhJm7 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 16, 2023

This feat sure is quite impressive for Jones considering that the likes of Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes each have not been able to record such stats in a postseason contest.

Overall, Minnesota had a difficult time containing the Jones-led offense in the game. The Giants orchestrated five different scoring drives, and they also posted a formidable 6.3 yards per play average.

The Giants will now turn their attention to a showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. They came away with double-digit losses in both of their regular season meetings against the No. 1 seed in the NFC.