Following the Super Wild Card Weekend, all attention is on the Divisional Round. The New York Giants will be on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday. They’ll hope to extend their stay in the postseason after upsetting the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in the Wild Card, earning the team’s first playoff victory since 2011.

A big part of New York’s success this season has been the rise of Daniel Jones. After the front office declined the fifth-year option on his contract, the quarterback had the best season of his career. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns against five interceptions. He also added 708 rushing yards for seven scores. With him as a starter, the Giants went 9-6-1 and clinched their first postseason berth since 2016.

Against the Vikings, Jones became the first player in NFL history with 300-plus passing yards, two-plus touchdown passes and 70-plus rushing yards in a playoff game. On Saturday, Jones should have an even tougher challenge. Philadelphia has one of the best defenses in the league, sacking quarterbacks 70 times in the regular season and picking off 17 passes.

Because of that, other players will have to step up against the strong Eagles’ defense. With that being said, here is the New York Giants’ X-factor against the Philadelphia Eagles, and it is not Daniel Jones.

Giants X-Factor vs. Eagles: Saquon Barkley

If there was one player that made a difference in the Giants’ emergence in 2022, it was Saquon Barkley. The running back dealt with multiple injuries in recent years. In 2020, he appeared in just two games. In 2021, he played in 13 matchups, missing four games due to an ankle problem.

This season, Barkley has played in all but one game, only sitting out in the regular season finale alongside other key starters.

Barkley had 295 carries for a total of a career-best 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished in the top 10 in all of those rushing categories. He also added 57 receptions on a 75 percent catch rate for 338 yards.

The former Penn State Nittany Lion earned the second Pro Bowl selection of his career. Additionally, he is one of the frontrunners for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award.

In his playoff debut, Barkley had nine carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings. He also caught five of his six targets for 56 yards.

The Eagles have one of the league’s toughest defenses, so Barkley will need to be even more present on Saturday. If Daniel Jones has a more difficult time through the air, the offensive burden could land on Barkley’s shoulders. Philadelphia ranked No. 16 in rushing defense, allowing 2,068 yards in the regular season. Their 15 touchdowns surrendered on the ground placed the team No. 17 across the league, and their opponents’ 4.6 yards per carry ranked in the bottom 10.

All of that means that Jones should have one of the toughest games of his career but Barkley could try to take advantage of Philadelphia’s weaker run defense.

In their Week 14 contest, Barkley had nine attempts for a total of 28 yards. Plus, he had two receptions for 20 yards. The running back played just 31 percent of New York’s offensive snaps due to his recovery from an injury.

Now, fully healthy, Barkley will have the chance to prove he is ready for the big stage. While Jones certainly is important for the Giants’ offense, Barkley is the X-factor for Saturday. If the Pro Bowler makes the most of his touches, New York will be in a great position to score throughout the day.