When looking on the surface of the New York Giants' 28-10 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the preseason, there were many aspects to be justifiably concerned about, but there were some encouraging signs from players who are on the roster bubble.

The Giants' game against the Texans was essentially a dress rehearsal for Brian Daboll's team, which makes the two interceptions thrown by Daniel Jones especially discouraging as he enters was is essentially a make-or-break season. It was also disappointing to see the performance of the secondary, which is one of the main concerns for the Giants this season.

Still, there were some good things that happened in the game, as despite the two interceptions, the Giants were down just four at half. The defensive line headlined by Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux looked solid. The offensive line held up pretty well too. Some of that is due to players who are fighting for a spot on the final roster. Let's get to those players.

Elijah Chatman, IDL

If you have followed the Giants closely throughout the summer, you will know that defensive lineman Elijah Chatman has been a darling of training camp. He is an undrafted free agent out of SMU who has flashed some potential throughout camp as an option on passing downs. Elijah Chatman's chase-down tackle during Saturday's game stands out when it comes to his effort, and his play is deserving of a roster spot as well.

There is no better time than now for Chatman to show out as well, as the 3-technique spot next to Dexter Lawrence on the defensive line is wide open. It is a heck of a chance for a young defensive lineman to play with Lawrence, Burns and Thibodeaux, and it should present many one-on-one chances.

Chatman likely will only be used in passing situations, but there will be a role for that during the season for the Giants. He played with the starters against the Texans, which is a good sign for him making the roster.

Isaiah Simmons, NB

With the Giants transitioning from Wink Martindale to Shane Bowen as defensive coordinator this season, there were some questions regarding Isaiah Simmons' role in the defense. He was used a decent amount with the starters on Saturday against Houston, and it seems he is carving a role for himself as a nickel.

Isaiah Simmons likely will not be a straight up nickel corner in Bowen's defense, that will likely go to rookie Dru Phillips. Simmons could come in and be used in blitzes, or specific coverage purposes. It seems that he has some type of role in Bowen's defense, and that he is in line to make the final roster.

Jake Kubas, G

As mentioned before, the Giants' offensive line held up pretty well in the game against the Texans, and while New York does not want to see Jake Kubas in the starting lineup at any point this year, he has put himself in the conversation to make the roster.

The Giants and General Manager Joe Schoen poured a ton of resources to finally fix the offensive line this offseason, and they could keep a ton of players so there is depth at the unit. Jake Kubas seems in play to make the roster with a good showing in the upcoming joint practice and final preseason game against the New York Jets.