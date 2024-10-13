The Miami Heat get their first win of the preseason which happens to be the home opener as they beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 101-99. After a productive Heat training camp in the Bahamas, fans got a taste of what to expect from the season.

Leading the Heat was Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson who each had 12 points while Terry Rozier didn't trail too far, contributing 11 points. The game ended up being a close one towards the end with the third string unit of each team, but Miami held strong and got the gritty win, despite losing a 20-point lead.

One of the more interesting aspects going into Sunday's preseason home opener was the chance of seeing a dress rehearsal of some sorts for the Heat's projected starting lineup. That lineup consisting of Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Bam. Adebayo, and Nikola Jovic.

The first look of the Heat's projected starting five

The five players didn't played one second together last season which could be shocking, but because of the plethora of injuries to the Heat, it was stalled. With the news that Herro would be available in the game, Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra brought out the aforementioned five and the results were as expected which was middling.

As said, it isn't the most shocking development since the only playing time the five have had together are during training camp and practice with each other. This is the first game-like atmosphere against an opponent for the group of stars so it will no doubt take some time before everybody is gelled together.

While the first quarter saw some flashes, there was some spacing and chemistry issues, but with more time, Spoelstra is confident the system of the five players will thrive. The starting five shot 6-18 in the first quarter, but they did start to gain rhythm in the second period where the group ended the first half on a +2 and shooting 8-13 from the field.

In terms of three-point shooting, it was Rozier and Herro who saw the most success as even though Adebayo looks to add that to his arsenal this season, he was 0-2 from deep. As for Butler, he only scored four points on shooting one for three from the field which should not be an indication on his production heading into the season.

The performance from the Heat's bench and how it's shaping up

Besides the intrigue of the starting lineup, Sunday's outing also saw who Spoelstra believes will be the first five coming off the bench for Miami. The names that came out to the floor were Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Dru Smith, Haywood Highsmith, and Kevin Love.

One name that should be here is Alec Burks, but he was not in uniform today and reportedly got the day off ahead of a busy schedule for the team this upcoming week. Looking at the players mentioned, it is shaping up to be a solid second unit which has the capabilities to complement players in the starting lineup.

By themselves though, it was forgettable third quarter as they scored 22 points, though they kept the Pelicans at bay with 18 points. However, the starters were done after the first half as other was used to display the talents of the young players on the team trying to earn a roster spot like Josh Christopher, Nassir Litte, and others plus the rookies in Kel'el Ware and Pelle Larsson.

Those players and others will get more chances during the preseason to showcase themselves as each have a lot to prove under the spotlight.

Busy upcoming week for the Heat

Looking ahead for the Heat as they prepare for loaded Eastern Conference this season, they have three more exhibition games this upcoming week. Two of them come Tuesday and Wednesday on a back to back since the latter against the Atlanta Hawks was postponed due to the passage of Hurricane Milt0n through Florida.

As mentioned before, there is no doubt that Spoelstra will want to see more time with the projected starting five of Butler, Adebayo, Herro, Rozier, and Jovic as there was highs and lows Sunday afternoon.

Still, the ceiling is high with the talent of the five listed players as when they get the chemistry down pact, the Heat could once again turn heads come the regular season when it starts on Oct. 23 against the Orlando Magic. Tuesday will feature the Heat hosting the San Antonio Spurs while Wednesday has them making up the game vs. the Hawks.