Here are three takeaways from the Heat's disappointing loss to the Brooklyn Nets, increasing their losing streak to four games.

The Miami Heat lost in heart-breaking fashion to the Brooklyn Nets, 109-105, as they drop their fourth straight game after a tough road stand the week before.

This game was supposed to get the team back on track after spending the last three games on the road as the Nets were depleted of key players, plus aren't on the level of the Heat on paper. Center Bam Adebayo told ClutchPoints after the home opener against the Detroit Pistons that they don't want to be known as a team that blows double-digit leads. Ironically, that's exactly what happened here.

While they almost lost a 19-point lead against the Pistons, the largest lead of the night for the Heat was 16 and even had a 15-point lead in the third quarter. It was an absolutely dreadful performance from the Heat that is sure to frustrate Heat fans and the team alike.

With their record now at 1-4, it's their worst start since the 2007-08 season where the Heat lost their first five games. How did that team finish? 15th in the conference. Look away Heat fans.

The Heat's collapse in the fourth quarter

Fans were finally getting to see the Heat team they remembered from last season's magical playoff run. They were smooth on offense and tough on the defensive front, but once the fourth quarter rolled around, it all stated collapsing.

The Heat were stagnant in the final 12 minutes of the game as they shot 37 percent from the field and 27 percent from three-point range. How about those same statistics for the Nets? They shot close to 58 percent from the field and a whopping 60 percent from deep.

When it came to the three point shot, Brooklyn wasn't spectacular in the grand scheme of it all, but they connected when it mattered it most. As for the Heat, very few could buy a shot. While they started to wake up more as the seconds went by, it was too little too late. This will be a performance that'll keep up the Heat coaching staff and players up at night.

Heat having trouble maintaining their lead

While they found a way to win in a tight situation against the Detroit Pistons, tonight was a different deal vs. the Nets. As said before, they had a comfortable 15-point lead with around four minutes in the second half. With how comfortable the team was playing, it seemed that the team would finally get their second win of the season.

The tides changed as Brooklyn's bench outshined the Heat's second unit, outscoring them 50-26 throughout the whole game which prompted the opposing team to claw back in the contest. Their largest lead came in the second quarter with 1:16 left, but the true start of the downfall is when the Nets scored the final six points of that time period.

When it came to the second half, it was an all new ballgame as the Nets outscored the Heat in the second half, 63-49. Nets players such as Mikhail Bridges, Dorain Finney-Smith, and Cam Thomas contributed to spark the Nets into a comeback, but even their length stifled the Heat offense in a multitude of ways. Miami had no answers.

A couple of bright spots for the Heat

If there are any bright spots to be had for the Heat, the main one has to be Tyler Herro. He's been on a resurgence so far this season as he's been the team's leading scorer and was once again that in this game. Herro record 30 points and 10 of those came in the fourth quarter as the he was the main catalyst for the Heat as they were trying to take back the lead.

Besides Herro, it was the season debut of Haywood Highsmith who played 21 minutes, but made good use of it as he scored nine points, with all of his points coming from his three made deep balls out of four attempts. Highsmith is going to be a key piece for the team this season as he provides excellent perimeter defending, and like he showed against the Nets, he has the ability to score the three-point shot.

Adebayo had his first double-double of the season with 21 points and 14 rebounds. The performance tonight is his 150th double-double of his career, which is the fourth most in franchise history. Butler looked more aggressive against the Nets as he had 20 points and seven rebounds, but took some questionable chances late in the game.

While Wednesday night was the perfect opportunity to start breaking some ground after the three losses on the road, they'll have to claw out of a four-game losing streak. Their next challenge will be another winnable game against the Washington Wizards this Friday at home.