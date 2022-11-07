3 moves Astros must make to secure World Series repeat in 2023

The Houston Astros are World Series champions once again. After failing to win a title since 2017 despite making it to the ALCS every season since then, the Astros finally are back on top after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 title. It’s been a long road to redemption for Houston after their sign-stealing scandal, but they have finally returned to the top of the mountain.

The Astros have continued to churn out high-level talent for the past few seasons, which is a big reason for their recent success. After failing to come out on top in their two most recent World Series appearances, Houston was able to right their wrongs, and reel off three straight wins over the Phillies in order to ensure they walked away with the World Series trophy.

The Astros will celebrate for now, but they will quickly shift their focus to the 2023 season and begin working towards their quest to repeat as champions. In order for that to happen, Houston will have to make some big moves, so let’s take a look at three such moves that would help the Astros improve as they attempt to repeat as the best team in baseball next season.

3. Extend GM James Click

James Click took over as the Astros general manager at their lowest point in 2020 when they were reeling from the fallout of the sign-stealing scandal. Houston probably should have fallen apart right then and there, but Click has managed to keep the Astros intact, and is a big reason why this World Series win was even a possibility.

Click and the Astros could be set to move on from each other this offseason, but that would be a huge mistake for Houston to make. Click has kept this franchise afloat with shrewd decision-making over the past three seasons, and without him, Houston would be in a much different spot than they currently are.

There is some internal tension for the Astros right now, which could contribute to Click’s potential departure, but Houston is winning, so there really is no justifiable reason for the two sides to part ways. Houston’s World Series victory should open their eyes to Click’s importance, and it would be good business for them to get a deal done with him rather than let him go to another team this offseason.

2. Extend SS Jeremy Pena

Jeremy Pena was only a rookie this season, but he managed to become one of the best shortstops in the league, and ended up winning ALCS and World Series MVP for the Astros this postseason. Pena is special, and Houston should try to lock him up to a long-term extension this offseason if they can.

Losing Carlos Correa could have been huge for the Astros, but Pena stepped up and ensured that Houston would forget about Correa entirely. Pena had a very strong rookie campaign (.253 BA, 22 HR, 63 RBI, 11 SB, .715 OPS) and was even better in the playoffs (.345 BA, 4 HR, 8 RBI, 1.005 OPS). Without him, the Astros may not have been able to win it all this season.

Pena has proven himself to be a talented player, and the Astros should reward him with a big new deal. Pena is already 25 years old, so it’s not outrageous to suggest a new deal should be in the works for him. And if he’s receptive to it, Houston should find a way to get it done as soon as possible.

1. Find a way to keep SP Justin Verlander around

Justin Verlander turned in maybe the best season of his career despite being 39 years old and returning from a nearly two-year absence on the mound this season. Verlander will likely win his third Cy Young award as a result of his 2022 season, and he played a huge part in leading the ‘Stros to their 2022 title.

Verlander has a player option for the 2023 season, and based on how good he was last season, it’s not out of the picture to believe that he will opt out in an effort to maximize his value before he ultimately decides to hang up his cleats. If he doesn’t opt out, crisis averted, but if he does, the Astros are instantly going to have to figure out how to keep him around.

A big difference between 2022 and 2021 (which saw the Astros lose the World Series to the Atlanta Braves) was Verlander’s presence. Framber Valdez was tasked with leading the starting rotation, and he couldn’t. Verlander is the key to the Astros starting rotation, and the front office must do whatever it takes to keep him around if he decides to test free agency.