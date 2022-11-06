After last year’s World Series heartbreak, Dusty Baker wouldn’t let his Houston Astros suffer the same pain. Sure enough, they got the job done this 2022 and the veteran manager made history in the process.

The Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 behind a big homer from Yordan Alvarez at the bottom of the sixth inning. After trailing 0-1 for the most part, the three-run homer from Alvarez made it 3-1 and paved the way for Houston to win.

With the victory, Baker is now the oldest manager to win the World Series, per ESPN Stats and Info. He is currently 73 years old, breaking the record of Jack McKeon who won the Commissioner’s Trophy in 2003 with the then-Florida Marlins when he was 72 years old.

It certainly wasn’t an easy journey for Dusty Baker, though. While the Astros were the favorites to win the World Series, they actually trailed at one point against the Phillies. Houston fell behind to Philadelphia 2-1, with Baker largely criticized for his game management in Game 3 that saw their rivals make a home run record.

In Games 4 and 5, though, Baker learned his lesson and guided the team to back-to-back victories. It gave the Astros the 3-2 lead, setting up the closeout Game 6 on Saturday.

While the Phillies certainly posed a threat in their latest showdown, Houston knew they cannot let Philadelphia steal the momentum away from them. Now, they are the World Series champions after years of waiting for the title.