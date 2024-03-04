The Chicago Bears have a tough decision to make ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bears are considering a trade to part ways with Justin Fields amid their potential selection of Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick. However, an NFL analyst highlighted the murky market for Fields.
The Bears are in a tough position amid their Justin Fields trade search
Adam Schefter spoke with Pat McAfee about Chicago's options ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft
“I've said it all along that I'd be surprised if the Bears didn't go Caleb Williams [at No. 1], so what happens to Justin Fields? I don't think the market for him right now is as robust as the Bears and he had thought. So that's going to be interesting to see what they do,” Schefter said via the Pat McAfee Show.
Fields has been linked to the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Schefter believes the two teams may no longer be viable suitors given their quarterback searches.
The Falcons are in the hunt for Kirk Cousins, but if things do not work out, Baker Mayfield could be their next desired option.
Furthermore, the Steelers parted ways with former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky in February. Pittsburgh is keeping tabs on ex-Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill for a boost in their offense.
All in all, it will be interesting to see where Justin Fields ends up as the offseason gears up. He helped the Bears improve to 7-10 in 2o23 and will be valuable to whatever team lands him.