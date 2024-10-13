The Seattle Mariners made the playoffs for the first time in 21 years back in 2022. They hoped that was the beginning of a run of regular-season success. Instead, they have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons and fired their manager Scott Servais. The team must change this off-season, including trading George Kirby and chasing Pete Alonso and JD Martinez.

The Mariners held a ten-game lead in the AL West on June 18. In only a month, they choked away the division and allowed the Astros to take a lead. Firing Servais sparked a hot stretch but their 21-13 record with Dan Wilson was not enough. They missed the playoffs by one game in the Wild Card. If not for the Tigers' crazy hot stretch, they would have snuck in.

The problem for the Mariners all season long was hitting. They ended the season with a .214 team batting average, the second-worst mark in the league. The only team who was worse was the 121-loss Chicago White Sox. That is the deficiency we are going to target with these three moves.

Mariners should trade George Kirby for a quality hitter

The Mariners have one of the strongest starting rotations in the league. Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo, and George Kirby are a dynamic four-headed monster but should be broken up this winter. Gilbert is the oldest, so he'll bring in the worst package and Woo is the youngest and had the best season. That means Kirby should be traded this winter.

There are plenty of teams who could use a 26-year-old starting pitcher under team control. The Texas Rangers will likely lose Max Scherzer, the Dodgers may not be able to re-sign Jack Flaherty, and the Brewers need a Corbin Burnes replacement. If the Mariners can snag a hitter from one of those teams, they will be set up well.

The Mariners have an infield that can be shuffled around and should target an infielder in this trade. Despite Julio Rodriguez's usual excellence, they need another impact bat. Whether through a trade or free agency, they must add a hitter to the lineup.

Make a run at Pete Alonso

The Mariners should make a run at Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. After he hit one of the biggest home runs in franchise history, he will likely return to Queens. But if Steve Cohen gets his wish and signs Juan Soto this winter, Alonso could be finding a new team. Seattle should at least put in an offer to Alonso to try and lure him to the Pacific Northwest.

Ty France was designated for assignment by the Mariners this summer, leaving a vacancy at first base. On top of being a great home run hitter, Alonso is an above-average first baseman. The defensive prowess on top of the hitting would be a great addition to the team.

Alonso will command a massive contract and likely go to the highest bidder, as is his agent Scott Boras' reputation. The Mariners may not be willing to give Alonso the $200 million deal he may get. While they could use his services, they are not known as a team that spends big.

Find out if JD Martinez is Seattle-proof

JD Martinez signed a one-year contract with the Mets during Spring Training this season. He missed the first few weeks of the season preparing for the campaign but was great once he got there. There are so many teams who could have benefitted from Martinez's services, including the Mariners, who should sign him this offseason.

Part of the reason that the Mariners had the second-worst team batting average in baseball is because of their stadium. Baseball Savant rates T-Mobile Park as the most difficult park to hit in in the entire league. A proven veteran like Martinez has a ton of experience at the park and could crack the code.

Unlike Alonso, Martinez will not command a high salary or long-term commitment. He is a designated hitter mostly, but the Mariners can make room for him in their lineup. With a player who can hit home runs and provide veteran leadership in the clubhouse, they can make it back to the playoffs.