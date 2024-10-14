The San Diego Padres lost the NLDS in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers. After a great second half, they could not close out the final win to send their rivals packing. The excellent season was wasted before the NLCS once again. Despite the 93 wins and Wild Card Series victory, improvements need to be made in San Diego. How do Tanner Scott, Jurickson Profar, and a new catcher play into the Padres' offseason plans?

The Padres entered the All-Star Break at .500 and out of the National League playoff picture. They went 43-20 after the break, the best record in baseball over that stretch. They rolled that hot finish into the Wild Card Series, where they faced an injured Braves squad. The Padres swept Atlanta and were the only home team to win in the best-of-three round.

That set up another matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres and Dodgers faced off in the 2022 NLDS and 2020 NLDS and split those matchups. San Diego took a 2-1 series lead after a dominant Game 3 win. Their offense disappeared in the final two games and did not score a run on the way to losing both. Now, the focus shifts to the offseason where they have plenty of questions to answer.

Padres must extend Tanner Scott

The Padres made multiple big moves at the trade deadline to kickstart that hot second half. The biggest one was closer Tanner Scott, who went from the Marlins to San Diego. He was spectacular when he arrived and they gave up a lot of prospects to get him. That means that general manager AJ Preller must sign the pending UFA to a new contract.

Scott exposed the hole in Shohei Ohtani's game and, if Game 1 is any indication, the Mets can not do the same. The Padres and Dodgers will undoubtedly play big games again next year and for many years to come. With a guy who can get Ohtani out, the Padres may have a chance to unseat LA in the future.

This will be an expensive deal as Scott is one of the premier relievers in baseball. Last offseason, Josh Hader signed a five-year deal worth $19 million per season to become the highest-paid reliever ever. While it is unlikely that Scott will break that record, the Padres are willing to spend in free agency.

What is Jurickson Profar's situation?

The Padres were led all season long by Jurickson Profar. The former top prospect signed a one-year deal worth $1 million for this season and outperformed that. He posted a career-high .280 batting average and 134 OPS+ while playing left field. This is Profar's second stint with the Padres but it could be coming to an end after he proved himself to be a great outfielder this season.

His career year was capped by a ridiculous catch in Game 2 of the NLDS. He robbed Mookie Betts of a home run in the first inning and taunted the Dodgers fans afterward. When fans started throwing things at him, the team rallied around him and ended up winning the game 10-2. It would be a big loss if he left but there are plenty of teams who could pay Profar big money to leave.

The Padres rolled out three former shortstops in the outfield this year. Fernando Tatis Jr has turned into a serviceable right fielder, Jackson Merrill looks like a star in center, and then you have Profar. They might benefit from having a real corner outfielder out there who can still provide offense. Anthony Santander, Teoscar Hernandez, and Alex Verdugo would all be options. They also could sign Profar to a big-money deal to keep this band together.

A new catcher is needed in San Diego

35-year-old Kyle Higashioka was the starting catcher for the Padres this year. He was sent to San Diego as part of the Juan Soto trade and was immediately thrust into action. Higashioka was very good as the catcher, hitting two home runs in the playoffs and playing 84 regular-season games with a 101 OPS+. They need a long-term catcher in free agency this year.

Higashioka is an unrestricted free agent, which is part of the reason that the Yankees sent him to the Padres. He could come back as a backup catcher, which is what he was in New York. If he does, they should go out and get a young player to be the bell cow. Catcher Ethan Salas is their top prospect but is not expected to crack the MLB squad until 2026.

32-year-old Austin Hedges would be a solid option. He is currently the backup for the Guardians and could be a platoon piece with Higashioka. They added Elias Diaz mid-season and they could certainly keep him around. Regardless, the catcher position will be a hotly-discussed topic in San Diego.