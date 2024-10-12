It is difficult to evaluate the San Diego Padres' season. When a team trades away possibly its best player and hires a new manager, making the playoffs should be considered an unequivocal success. The odds makers did not expect a whole lot from this club, either. Hence, a National League Division Series loss at the hands of a team entrenched in World Series or bust mode should not negate the impressive stretch of baseball the Friars enjoyed in 2024, right? Right?

Context is key. Besides Juan Soto's departure, the main reason there was skepticism surrounding the Padres heading into this season was because of how badly they undershot expectations in 2023. The ballclub still possessed All-Star talent in both its lineup and pitching staff, so a San Diego surge was not incomprehensible. Following a few crucial additions, a change in chemistry and a vastly improved record in extra-inning games (2-12 in 2023 to 10-2 in 2024), the Padres leaped right back into the October fray.

An active trade deadline positioned them for a deep postseason run and drastically changed the perception surrounding the team. Ultimately, the franchise did not meet the standard it had quickly and impressively reestablished for itself over the course of the year. Should San Diego be commended for becoming a legitimate NL threat once again? Or should it be condemned for falling short once again, and to its detested rival no less?

Manny Machado, the Padres' leader, seems to be similarly conflicted when it comes to assessing the 2024 Friars.

Padres take big strides but cannot close

“It sucks to lose, right,” he told the media postgame, via 97.3 The Fan, after the club's 2-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a do-or-die Game 5 on Friday night. “You take it how it is. I'm just proud of these guys. This group in here went above and beyond every single day and fought until the last out was made. It's a beautiful thing to be a part of this team and organization, and everything we've done this year.”

The offense went painfully silent in the last two games, scoring no runs against Dodgers pitching after building a 2-1 series lead. Machado especially struggled, posting a paltry .190 batting average and six strikeouts in the NLDS. His playoff shortcomings continue to magnify, as the team squanders what might have been its best opportunity at a title in this era.

When the proceedings reach an official close in the coming weeks, there is a decent chance that San Diego will have been eliminated by the 2024 World Series champions. Many fan bases would reluctantly accept such an outcome, but this one genuinely sensed that something special was brewing in The 619.

Regardless of how the year started, San Diego was all in for 2024

Despite shipping out Soto, the organization invested in a championship by adding to the starting rotation and bullpen. It seemingly checked all the boxes for a postseason crown, while other franchises entered the playoffs mired in uncertainty. There is no denying that Joe Musgrove's devastating elbow injury (just underwent Tommy John surgery) affected the Padres, considering Dylan Cease pitched on short rest and got shelled in Game 4, but they still failed to put a dent in LA's bullpen or Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The city should definitely look back fondly on the emergence of Jackson Merrill, the infectious energy exuded by Fernando Tatis Jr. and the overall euphoria produced by this bounce-back campaign. Though, a reflection period cannot accurately occur without also acknowledging the bitter missteps that Manny Machado and the Padres made in October.