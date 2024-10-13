The Detroit Tigers carried a magical September into October but fell short in Game 5 of the ALDS to the Guardians. This was an unexpected run but the team must capitalize on their new championship window. What offseason moves should the Tigers make to contend for the American League Central next year?

Tarik Skubal was the star of the season for the Tigers. The lefty is the presumptive Cy Young winner in the AL and was spectacular in his first two playoff starts. His third one got off to a great start, but a Lane Thomas grand slam changed things in Game 5. The team will be built around Skubal next season and for many years in the future.

They could use some reinforcements in their rotation and lineup. The Tigers could have beaten the Guardians in the series but were not as deep as their division rivals. Adding depth pieces to the roster will be key to ensuring they get back to the playoffs next season.

Support Tarik Skubal with a big pitching addition

The Tigers would not have gotten to the ALDS without Skubal. His regular season prowess and postseason starts made Detroit a legit contender in the American League this season. They had a great 1-2 punch while Jack Flaherty was on the team, but he was dealt at the trade deadline. Detroit must add a top-shelf second starter to create a great rotation.

The Orioles traded for Corbin Burnes just before the season began last year and benefitted from it tremendously. The Tigers could follow suit and trade for a pitcher heading toward free agency. There is one in their own division, Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. Crochet was going to be traded before lofty demands kept him in Chicago. He is under team control through 2026.

They also could try and sign Flaherty to a long-term contract after his half-season with the Dodgers. He signed a one-year deal with the Tigers and has performed well on the deal. If the Southern California kid does not stay with his hometown team, the Tigers should circle back there.

Tigers add premier outfielder to their lineup

In the final games of the season, the Tigers were playing outfielder Matt Vierling in the infield and shortstop Wenceel Perez in the outfield. The positional shifting shows just how young and flexible this team was in 2024. That is not something you want to lose, especially in October, but a top-shelf corner outfielder would be huge for Detroit.

Alex Verdugo is one solid option who would also provide veteran leadership to the young squad. After one season with the Yankees, the former Dodger and Red Sock will likely need a new team. The Tigers would be able to lock Verdugo into left field and use him in center when Riley Greene needs a day off.

Teoscar Hernandez and Anthony Santander would both bring incredible pop to the Tigers' lineup. Both players are unrestricted free agents and currently play on teams looking to save money anywhere. They could be on the move but could also be too expensive for the Tigers. While they would be great offensively, they don't bring much in terms of corner outfield defense.

Figure out the Javier Baez situation

The Tigers' most expensive contract is to shortstop Javier Baez, who is due $98 million through 2027. He did not play a game after August 22, which means he missed most of the incredible run. He has been brutal as a member of the Tigers, with a 71 OPS+ in 360 games in Detroit. If they are going to move on from Baez, they must do it now.

Bringing him back shows a commitment to his development as a 31-year-old, highly-paid player. Fans and analysts alike know that Baez is not who he used to be and strikes out more than anyone in baseball. The Tigers likely see that as well, but may have no choice but to bring him back next season.

The Tigers could designate Baez for assignment and eat the money he is owed. That does not get them any salary relief and might not get him out of the organization. He is almost impossible to trade right now unless the Tigers retain a lot of the salary. That creates the same problem. Detroit has to figure out how to reward the current roster and not be anchored by Baez next season.