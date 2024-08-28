For the second consecutive year, the Baltimore Orioles are among the best teams in baseball. After winning an American League-best 101 games in 2023, the Orioles are primed for another trip to the playoffs as they battle the New York Yankees for the AL East crown. Baltimore trails New York by one game Wednesday with about a month left in the season.

The Orioles didn’t get in this position by accident. They boast an unbelievably talented roster and have a young core that other MLB teams dream of having. Years of being a perennial loser paved the way for Baltimore to be a consistent contender. There's no denying the O's have a championship window, perhaps larger than any team at the moment.

While stars are important for any franchise, role players often make a difference in the postseason. Any team can be carried by a slugger in the lineup or an ace on the mound, but that timely hit or much-needed shutdown inning late in the game sometimes comes from an unsung hero.

The Orioles have so much talent that it's difficult to pinpoint which players can be X-factors in September and October. Every game from here is just as important as the next. It takes an entire lineup and maybe the whole roster to get through the regular season's final month. With the playoffs around the corner, it's time for shining moments and clutch performances.

Baltimore can jumpstart a run to the World Series with a strong September. These Orioles can help make that happen and set themselves up for playoff success.

Swingman pitcher providing value in rotation

Hitting on a blue-chip prospect is always satisfactory for a franchise. The Orioles have done well to build a solid talent pool of young players but their ability to find value in the relative unknowns gives them much-needed depth. Right-handed pitcher Albert Suarez is the perfect example of such a player.

Suarez went nearly seven years between MLB appearances when he debuted for the Orioles in April. Baltimore signed him to a minor league contract last September after he spent five seasons playing in Japan and South Korea. Now the 34-year-old has carved out a significant role for the O's down the stretch.

Suarez has been lights out in August, recording a 1.80 ERA in four starts and 25 total innings. He went three consecutive outings without allowing a run, two of them quality starts. He was an out away from a third straight quality start in his last appearance against the Houston Astros last Saturday.

The timing couldn’t be better for the Orioles as they suffered another injury to the pitching staff. Zach Eflin is sidelined with shoulder inflammation but could return next week. He is one of five Baltimore starters currently on the injured list. Fellow trade deadline acquisition Trevor Rogers was recently demoted as well, forcing the Orioles to rethink their pitching strategy.

An unexpected breakout from Albert Suarez helps mitigate those losses. The Orioles need Suarez to keep his trajectory upward, regardless of how he'll be utilized in the playoffs.

While his younger brother Robert has made a name for himself with the San Deigo Padres, Suarez is earning another MLB contract with a great season in Baltimore. The elder Suarez could appear in his first MLB playoff game shortly before his 35th birthday on Oct. 8.

Former All-Star finding his groove

It wasn’t long ago that Cedric Mullins was an All-Star and an MVP candidate. His 2021 season was one of the best by an Oriole this century but the outfielder hasn’t quite been able to put it all together again since that year. His numbers dipped across the board in each of the last two seasons and haven’t improved much this year.

Mullins has been hitting better of late though, posting an .828 OPS since the All-Star break and an .840 mark in his last 15 games. Overall he's hitting .223 with only 14 doubles after averaging 31 over the last three seasons. His .285 on-base percentage represents his career low in a season he's played at least 25 games.

Mullins suffered a quad injury Friday but was back in the lineup Tuesday after missing two games. The Orioles won Tuesday and tend to play better when Mullins is at the top of his game. Baltimore won 17 games and scored 163 runs in June, their highest monthly total of both in 2024. Mullins hit .286 that month with an .848 OPS, both monthly highs as well.

The O's also won four of five at the end of July when Mullins collected seven hits and drove in six runs. He's been using his speed more too with four steals over the last 10 games. His speed could play a factor in October and crucial tight games at the end of the regular season. Mullins is seven for eight in stolen base attempts during the second half.

Mullins' defense is still good enough that he warrants being in the lineup every day even while struggling at the plate. Getting a more consistent approach would afford better results for him and in turn, would make him more valuable to the Orioles. His recent numbers are encouraging and perhaps a sign he's turned a corner.

Orioles trade deadline acquisition leading bullpen

Few trade deadline additions have made as much of an impact as Seranthony Dominguez has. Acquired by the Orioles on July 26, Dominguez has been Baltimore's best option out of the bullpen over the last month.

Dominguez had a 4.75 ERA with the Phillies before the trade, a mark that's dipped all the way to 2.57 in 15 games with the Orioles. He's six for six in save opportunities with opponents hitting .163 off him since the trade while his strike percentage, strikeout-to-walk ratio and strikeouts per nine are all up.

Baltimore is comfortable giving Dominguez the ball in high-leverage situations after he lost the opportunity to do so with Philadelphia earlier this year. He has a track record of being great in the playoffs though, pitching brilliantly for the Phillies in 2022 and 2023. Dominguez has a career 1.13 ERA in 16 postseason innings with 25 strikeouts to only four walks.

While it's great to see him pitch well upon his debut with the Orioles, October is when Dominguez has to thrive for Baltimore to have a chance at challenging for the AL pennant. With the starting rotation showing its fragility, the bullpen has to step up in September and the playoffs.

Seranthony Dominguez is turning into a prized acquisition and might be the second-half MVP for the Orioles should they escape September with a division title. If the 29-year-old continues to pitch like an All-Star, Baltimore's chances of claiming the AL East are much higher.