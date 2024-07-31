The Baltimore Orioles made a bevy of moves at the MLB trade deadline and came away as one of the big winners. They landed big names in starting pitcher Zach Eflin and outfielder Eloy Jimenez but also improved around the edges to solidify themselves as legitimate contenders in the American League. What grade does General Manager Mike Elias get for this deadline?

Orioles land starting pitching depth

The biggest need for the Orioles was a number two starting pitcher. With Kyle Bradish, John Means, and Tyler Wells out for the season, the rotation behind Corbin Burnes needed a boost. They were connected to Garrett Crochet, Tarik Skubal, and Jack Flaherty ahead of Tuesday's deadline, but ended up with Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Eflin is under contract for 2025 and adds important depth to the Orioles' rotation. They are in the early days of their competitive window and adding a proven starter will help their playoff performance. With Crochet and Skubal staying put, making an early move for Eflin paid off for Elias and the Orioles.

The return kept the top nine prospects in their pipeline intact. For the best pipeline in baseball to stay together and the pro team to fill their biggest need is a masterclass of trade deadline maneuvering. IF/OF Mac Horvath (BAL #10) and righty pitcher Jackson Baumeister (BAL #17) were the key pieces of the trade. Outfielder Matthew Etzel also went to Tampa Bay.

This move starts the report card out with an A+

Eloy Jimenez heads to Baltimore

The Orioles snuck in at the buzzer and added Eloy Jimenez to the fold. The former White Sox outfielder and designated hitter is having a down year, with just five home runs, and is hitting .240. He has been hampered by injuries and has not crossed 20 home runs since his 30 home run rookie campaign.

This is a reclamation project for the Orioles, who hold a club option for Jimenez after this season. After trading away Austin Hays, a corner outfielder and right-handed bat is a nice bench addition. If he can make a return to his 30-home run form, the Orioles just got much better. If he does not, the Orioles did not lose much.

The return for the White Sox was left-handed pitcher Trey McGough. A career minor leaguer, McGough has been a fantastic reliever this season. In 28 relief appearances between AA and AAA, he has posted a 1.99 ERA while allowing only two home runs. He could come up and pitch for the White Sox this season, but the Orioles did not see him fitting on the major league team anytime soon.

This could be a massive success for Elias and really can't be a total failure because of the return. He gets a B+ for this move.

Orioles bolster bullpen, other roster holes

The Orioles and Phillies made two moves that improved Batlimore's bullpen ahead of the trade deadline. Hays moved to Philadelphia in exchange for right-handed pitcher Seranthony Dominguez and outfielder Cristian Pache. Pache adds more outfield depth, along with Jimenez, and Dominguez comes over from one of the best bullpens in baseball. The Orioles needed bullpen help and they reached out to the Phillies to get it.

Later on, they added left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto from the Phillies. Pitching prospect Seth Johnson went the other way in this move. The Orioles continued to tap into the great bullpen in Philadelphia to improve their own.

The Miami Marlins were big sellers at the MLB trade deadline and the Orioles cashed in. They added Trevor Rogers to the starting rotation in exchange for two prospects. IF/OF Connor Norby is already the number four prospect in the Marlins system, so this was a massive haul for the Orioles to give up. They also attached outfielder Kyle Stowers to the haul. Rogers will slide in behind Burnes and Eflin to create a very deep rotation.

The final move is the addition of Austin Slater from the Cincinnati Reds. The outfielder has only played eight games this season and is another piece of outfield insurance. The Orioles gave up a Player to be Named Later in the deal.

These deals all add up to an A- for Elias

Final Grade for the Orioles trade deadline

The final grade for the Orioles and General Manager Mike Elias at the 2024 MLB trade deadline is an A. The Orioles needed improvement and the front office delivered at the deadline.