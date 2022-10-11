3 Packers most responsible for Week 5 loss vs. Giants

The Green Bay Packers suffered a huge upset loss in Week 5 against the New York Giants. The Packers were in control until they weren’t and before they knew it, they were down 27-20, forced to try to stage a comeback of their own. They were ultimately unable to, and ended up losing by a score of 27-22.

The Packers have a lot of questions that need answering as a result of this loss. They were heavily favored to beat the Giants, but couldn’t find a way to hold onto their lead in this one. Now they are 3-2, and are going to need to figure things out quickly if they want to avoid their second straight upset at the hands of the New York Jets in Week 6.

When you lose a game in the NFL, there are players who shoulder the majority of the blame, even though it’s a team game. It’s clear in the aftermath that three Packers contributed to this tough loss, and are most responsible for the outcome. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the three most responsible players and see why their play hurt Green Bay so much.

3. Aaron Rodgers

In the box score, it wasn’t a bad day for Aaron Rodgers under center. He completed 25 of his 39 passes for 222 yards and two scores, and helped Green Bay race out to an early lead in this game. But Rodgers was also responsible for allowing the Giants to slowly creep their way back into this game.

Rodgers only had 75 passing yards in the second half, as he decided to try to air the ball out downfield after succeeding with the short passing game in the first half. That move backfired, as Rodgers couldn’t get much of anything going on offense, and the Giants kept on having long drives that were resulting in points.

Rodgers finally got things going on the Packers last real drive of the game, but saw his final two passes on third-and-one and fourth-and-one get batted down at the line. Yes, Green Bay probably should have just ran the ball to get the yard considering they had two plays to pick it up, but Rodgers needs to make these plays if the ball is put in his hands. All in all, it was another tough day at the office for Rodgers and the Packers offense.

2. Darnell Savage

The problem was that things went even worse on defense. The Packers defense, which is supposedly their strength, couldn’t buy a stop in the second half, and watched the Giants slowly but surely take control of the game. Truthfully, there are a lot of Packers defenders worthy of making this list, but two such guys stand out, with one being Darnell Savage.

Savage didn’t do much of anything right in this game, and his counting stats show he finished with just three tackles. What the stats don’t show is that Savage committed a penalty on a play where Green Bay got a sack, allowed Daniel Jones to pick up two big first-down completions while he was in coverage, and completely whiffed on a tackle of Saquon Barkley that resulted in a lot of yards for New York.

It hasn’t been a great start to the season for Savage, and this was easily his worst game of the 2022 season so far. Savage is expected to be a big help in their secondary, not a detriment. He has been OK in coverage this season, but he continues to make foolish plays that cost his team, and there was certainly no shortage of them in Week 5 against the Giants as we can see here.

1. Rasul Douglas

Savage was bad, but he wasn’t as bad as Rasul Douglas, who pretty much played himself off the field in this one. With Jaire Alexander on the field, Douglas reverted back to his role as third cornerback, but played in less than 50 percent of the Packers defensive snaps because he continually made horrible plays.

Douglas had just two tackles on the day, but that isn’t the issue. Douglas couldn’t hold up in coverage, and committed three penalties, all of which led to first downs for the Giants. Green Bay couldn’t get off the field on defense, and a big reason for that was because of Douglas continually committing penalties that allowed the Giants to extend their drives.

Douglas had been able to hold his own filling in for Alexander earlier this season, but he may have lost some snaps in future games with his horrid outing against the Giants. Douglas wasn’t the only defender to struggle, but he could have eased his teammates struggles if he had allowed the defense to get off the field, making him the player most responsible for the Packers most recent loss.