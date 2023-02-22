The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season once again saw their team fail to make much noise in the playoffs. While they managed to beat a worn-down Tampa Bay Buccaneers team in the Wild Card round, they were stifled by the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, and were sent home wondering what they have to do to take the next step forward in the NFC.

The Cowboys used a dominant defense and strong ground game to make their mark in 2022, with their passing attack not being as strong after trading away Amari Cooper last offseason. Getting star quarterback Dak Prescott some more weapons in the air should be a top goal this offseason, as the team’s strategy didn’t exactly work this season.

Of course, making some big moves across the board will be key, but first, Dallas is going to have to focus on their free agents and see who is worth keeping and who isn’t. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at three upcoming free agents the Cowboys need to re-sign and see why that’s the case.

Leighton Vander Esch has never been able to recreate his standout rookie campaign from back in 2018, but he’s still a solid inside linebacker that the Cowboys should look into keeping this offseason. Vander Esch could earn a contract that is ultimately too expensive for Dallas, but they should make it a priority to extend him before he hits the open market.

Vander Esch has managed to stay healthier over the past two seasons, as he played in 14 games in 2022 after playing in 17 in 2021, but his impact hasn’t been the same as it was in his first season in the league. Vander Esch still had strong numbers (90 tackles, one sack, 1 PD, 1 FF, 4 TFL, 1 QB Hit) but it still leaves a lot to be desired after he was a Pro Bowler and earned a spot on the All-Pro Second Team as a rookie.

There’s a decent chance that Vander Esch won’t be able to reach those heights again, but his floor as a strong defender at the heart of the Cowboys defense makes him a valuable asset for them. Vander Esch has familiarity with their defense, and while he may be a bit overpriced, bringing him back would help keep a key piece of one of the best defenses in the league in place.

2. Dalton Schultz

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As previously mentioned, the Cowboys need to get Prescott more help in the passing game, but first, thet have to keep one of his favorite targets in Dalton Schultz around. Schultz wasn’t nearly as effective as he was in his breakout 2021 campaign, but that is due in part to the fact that he missed two games, and that Prescott missed five-and-a-half.

Schultz’s numbers are still strong (57 REC, 577 YDS, 5 TD) but playing without Prescott for a decent stretch of the season negatively impacted his production. Pretty much all of Schultz’s production came from Week 7 on, which is when he finally got healthy and Prescott returned to the field. Keeping him in town is going to be key to improving the passing attack.

Schultz isn’t the best tight end to take the field, but he’s consistent, and he is a favorite target of Prescott’s. Not to mention, when he’s fully healthy, Schutlz is one of the better red zone tight ends in the game. Continuity is key in the NFL, and by keeping Schultz in town, the Cowboys will at least be ensuring that their passing attack won’t get any worse.

The Tony Pollard/Ezekiel Elliott debate will be coming to a head this offseason. While the duo formed a strong partnership in 2022, it seems like the Cowboys need to make a decision to roll with one guy moving forward. It’s very obvious that Pollard should be that guy, and as a result, he’s the most important free agent that the Cowboys absolutely must re-sign this offseason.

Pollard was one of the top running backs in the NFL last season, despite the fact he wasn’t even the Cowboys top option in most games. He was extremely efficient on the ground (193 CAR, 1007 YDS, 9 TD) while also making his mark as a receiver (39 REC, 271 YDS, 3 TD). It’s not a stretch to say that if he were getting a full complement of touches for Dallas, he would be a top five running back in the league at this rate.

With Elliott’s deal no longer having any guaranteed money, and the fact that Pollard vastly outproduced him last season, it makes a lot of sense to kick Elliott to the curb and extend Pollard with the intention of making him the lead running back moving forward. There simply isn’t enough cap space to keep both guys around, and if you have to pick one, Pollard should be the guy the Cowboys stick with this offseason.