The Denver Broncos are a team in transition. After moving on from Russell Wilson, the team took Oregon quarterback Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 12th overall pick. It's another step in what looks to be a long rebuild in the Mile High city.

With that being Denver's prerogative, trades could be on the horizon. The Broncos aren't good enough to compete right now, which could allow players like Jarrett Stidham, Samaje Perine, and Greg Dulcich to become candidates to get trade during training camp.

Odd man out of the quarterback room?

Bo Nix wasn't the only quarterback Denver added this offseason. They also traded a late-round pick to the New York Jets for Zach Wilson after his stint as the starter there went about as poorly as possible. Nix is not only the future of the position for Denver but could also be the present. If he wins the starting quarterback gig, what happens behind him on the depth chart could get interesting.

Wilson and Jarrett Stidham could battle it out for the backup spot in Denver. If Wilson were to win that duel, then Stidham could become a trade candidate for the Broncos. He has performed well in four starts over the last two seasons with Denver and the Las Vegas Raiders. In those games, Stidham completed 85 of 136 passes for 1,080 yards and six touchdowns to four interceptions.

How Stidham fares in training camp will be interesting to monitor for the Broncos. If he plays well he's a candidate to start Week 1. But he could also fall to third on the depth chart depending on Nix and Wilson's performance. If that's the case, Stidham could be on his way out of town again. He's overqualified to be a third-stringer, and if a team suffers an injury during camp, they could give Denver a ring.

Stidham has played serviceable ball during the last two years. That could make him an appealing option for other teams if they need him. With Denver in the midst of a rebuild, they'd likely be willing to make a deal depending on how things go in camp.

Too many running backs

Another position in Denver with a lot of clutter is at running back. The Broncos retain Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin, who was one of the more efficient backs in the NFL last season. They also brought in Notre Dame's Audric Estime in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and also signed Memphis' Blake Watson as an undrafted free agent.

Those additions could make Samaje Perine a prime trade candidate for the Broncos. It's hard for teams to dress four running backs on game days, let alone five. Not only does Denver not need Perine, but they could save $3 million if they cut him. It seems more likely than not that the two sides will move on.

With that being the case, an interested team should hit Denver's lines about a potential trade. Teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cleveland Browns all could use additional depth in their backfields. Calling the Broncos to trade for Perine would make a lot of sense for those teams.

Change of scenery for Greg Dulcich

Greg Dulcich's NFL career got off to a rollicking start. He caught a 39-yard touchdown in his first career game and averaged 1.21 yards per team pass attempt in his rookie season. That ranked 11th among tight ends that year according to playerprofiler.com. Dulcich has shown he can be an excellent receiver at that position.

The issue is that he can't stay on the field. A hamstring issue forced him to miss the first five games and final two matches of his rookie campaign. Those issues popped up again last season. Dulcich only played in two games as a result, finishing with just three receptions for 25 yards.

Dulcich has been held out of offseason practices due to injury this year, and that is impacting his status as Denver's top tight end. Lucas Krull has filled in his place and has garnered some offseason hype as a result.

Dulcich looks like a great fit in Sean Payton's offense, but he can't become that guy if he isn't available to play. With Denver drafting him before Payton's arrival, it's possible they look to move on. If he can't stay healthy, Dulcich could be another trade candidate for the Broncos during training camp.