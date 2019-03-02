The Kansas City Chiefs had quite a successful season, but some improvements need to be made if they want to get past the New England Patriots and take the next step forward. Many potential trades could enhance their roster this offseason, so let’s break down three players that need to be considered by the Chiefs.

Patrick Peterson or Jalen Ramsey

After trading Marcus Peters to the Los Angeles Rams, the Kansas City Chiefs have really missed a shutdown corner. That should be their number one priority this offseason.

The Chiefs gave up over 300 passing yards per game. Although Kansas City’s offense could often overcome its defense, merely modest improvements in the secondary will take a lot of pressure off the rest of the team, especially the offense.

Patrick Peterson was talked about midway through last season as a potential trade target. With the Arizona Cardinals still far away from competing in the NFC West, they could still trade him.

Peterson did say he would like to stay with the Cardinals, but that doesn’t mean the team won’t try to get some assets in exchange for him.

Jalen Ramsey was also rumored to be on the trading block. Even though the Jaguars have said they won’t trade him, anyone can be bought at the right price.

Both are lockdown performers who would really help the Chiefs’ defense evolve in significant ways. They would probably make the Chiefs the clear favorites in the AFC.

Antonio Brown

This one seems too obvious, but can you imagine Tyreek Hill lining up on one side and Antonio Brown lining up on the other with Patrick Mahomes throwing them bombs?

Cap-wise, this move is going to be hard to pull off, especially with Mahomes coming up for a big extension soon.

This move might complicate relationships in the locker room, something which would be a continuing focus of the NFL media under such a scenario, but if the team decides to not trade for a shutdown cornerback, I think this is an avenue the Chiefs need to explore.

If they can’t trade for Brown, the Chiefs need to focus on getting another good receiver. They have Sammy Watkins, but if they can move him to the third wide receiver role, defenses will have a hard time finding enough defenders to slow them down.

The Rams were The Greatest Show on Turf nearly two decades ago. This trade would make the Chiefs the greatest show on grass.