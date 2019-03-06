3 potential offseason trade targets for the New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints can only get better in 2019 with the majority of the surging NFC South franchise returning next season. However, the Saints have been unable to reach the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons despite serving as the top team in the NFC for most of each season. Thanks to this notion, the Saints can still make a few moves that could propel the always dangerous franchise back to its glory days.

With the NFL’s 2019 franchise tag deadline now coming and going, the free agent market will begin taking shape in no time. Nonetheless, there might be some better options via the trade market even though it may cost the Saints a little extra to acquire such a talent. If the right players are added, though, moving some pieces around would surely be worthwhile if next season resulted in a title for New Orleans.

Wide Receiver Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

It is certainly no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers intend to ship All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown elsewhere this offseason. However, the question now remains as to where exactly Brown ultimately lands…but why not New Orleans?

With future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees and Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas currently serving as one of the top duos in the league, adding Brown into the mix could create a trio for the ages. In line to encounter yet another successful season on offense with or without Brown in black and gold, the Saints do need to find a way to improve ahead of next season with the longtime Steelers pass catcher more than available at this time.

Not to mention that the Saints already have the running back tandem of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara in place as well. As a result, the addition of Brown could make the Saints’ offense one of the most memorable in NFL history when all is said and done.

Strong Safety Johnathan Cyprien, Tennessee Titans

It has already been reported that the Tennessee Titans intend to release veteran strong safety Johnathan Cyprien by the end of this week. However, why would the Titans just let the seasoned safety walk if Tennessee can get something in return for his services?

Although the Titans would reportedly like to keep Cyprien in-house for a lesser price, the possible parting of ways with the veteran defensive back may also signal the re-signing of another safety in Kenny Vaccaro, who stepped in for the Titans this past season. Impressing in the absence of Cyprien, who suffered a season-ending knee injury before the regular season even began in 2018-19, Vaccaro — alongside All-Pro free safety Kevin Byard — could leave Tennessee with some wiggle room for a trade.

Because the Saints currently house a very high powered offense that could lead the franchise back to the postseason in 2019, perhaps it is time for New Orleans to add some defensive help to put the team over the hump en route to a Super Bowl appearance. With that in mind, Cyprien certainly fits the bill for a reliable tackler for the back end of the Saints’ defense.

Tight End Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

The New Orleans Saints have not had a high-caliber tight end since the days of Jimmy Graham. While the NFC South franchise always has a reliable option at the tight end position, there hasn’t really been a true standout in New Orleans in quite some time. That can all change if the Saints managed to acquire Baltimore Ravens tight end, Mark Andrews.

With veteran tight end Benjamin Watson playing his last NFL season as a member of the Saints in 2018, the Saints are now in the market for his replacement. Because the aforementioned Andrews currently sits behind both Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurst on the Ravens’ depth chart, it shouldn’t be too difficult to pry the up-and-coming pass catcher away from Baltimore. Not only that, but his current status as a back-up could lead the Saints to acquire his services for a relatively cheap price.

As a rookie last season, Andrews caught 34 passes for 552 yards and three touchdowns for the Ravens. More than capable of carrying the load as a starter or primary back-up, so it seems, perhaps a move to New Orleans could allow Andrews to truly showcase his full ability — something that doesn’t appear possible in Baltimore as it stands today.