The Phoenix Suns likely already made their biggest trade acquisition of the year by acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards, but there are a few potential trade candidates still on the roster entering the 2023-24 NBA training camp.

The Suns obviously have plenty of star power with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, DeAndre Ayton, and Beal, but making a trade for depth and perhaps a better schematic fit could be in the cards for the Suns.

Here's a look at the 3 potential trade candidates for the Suns entering the 2023-24 training camp.

DeAndre Ayton

The most logical trade candidate on the Suns roster is center DeAndre Ayton. While extremely talented, Ayton is a questionable fit for the Phoenix roster, as the Suns badly need rim protection and rebounding more than they need mid-range shooting and scoring. Ayton has had issues with playing with a consistent motor, and wasn't trusted by Monty Williams in the postseason. New head coach Frank Vogel may try to turn a new page with Ayton and get him to buy into his role, but Vogel's defense would be better suited with a true rim protector who prioritizes defense and doesn't care about his touches.

Those guys are hard to find, but swapping Ayton with a different center and picking up some valuable depth pieces in the process would make a lot of sense. Typically you don't want to trade a star for three smaller parts, but the Suns need multiple glue guys behind the high-scoring trio of Booker, Durant and Beal.

Two potential targets for the Suns in an Ayton trade that could make sense: Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen. The Clippers have depth pieces (Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum) along with Zubac to make it a worthwhile deal, while Allen would be a significant upgrade defensively and could be paired with veteran guard Ricky Rubio to bolster the bench.

DeAndre Ayton is a tantalizing talent, but the Suns have the luxury of shopping for a better fit at center with their explosive star trio.

Aside from Ayton, the Suns don't have a lot of valuable trade pieces to dangle. A veteran like Damion Lee won't fetch much on the trade market, but attaching a draft pick with the veteran could bring back a valuable 3-and-D type forward in case Yuta Watanabe and Keita Bates-Diop don't work out or a more traditional power forward if rebounding becomes an issue.

With Booker, Beal, Durant and newly signed Eric Gordon all locked in, the Suns would likely want to make a deal for defense and size. Lee doesn't provide either of those things, making him the next most expendable player on the roster.

Josh Okogie

Okogie is a sneaky good fit with the rest of Phoenix's core, as he's a ferocious on-ball defender who will do a lot of the dirty work for the Suns. The only reason he's listed as a trade candidate is because he might be the most appealing target for teams when dealing with the Suns, as his game can pretty easily fit on a contender or a rebuilding team.

Okogie still has some room to grow at 25, and he made some important strides last year as a three-point shooter. That will be critical to his fit in Phoenix, as the ability to space out to the corner and hit shots will be a must for every role player who fits next to the new Big 3 in Phoenix.

Okogie should be given the chance to show he can do that, but if the Suns want to get a more proven veteran next to their stars, Okogie could be used as trade bait.