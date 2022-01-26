3 potential trades the Hornets 100% need to avoid

The Charlotte Hornets have a very talented young roster. They mesh well, play great in transition, and shoot the ball at a high clip. Their style fits the new regime of the NBA. With LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges leading the way for their youth movement, the team looks great.

But of course, there is always room from improvement. With the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, the Hornets are believed to be in the market for good complementary pieces. However, there are some players they need to avoid, at any cost. Not every name is a solid fit for the Buzz City.

Three players Hornets need to avoid in NBA trade deadline

3. Ben Simmons

This one should be a no-brainer for any team with a young gifted playmaker, and that’s no knock to Simmons. He is a young, talented guy who can guard damn near every position on the court at a high level. Sure, he may not be able to shoot the ball at an elite clip, but when committed to scoring, he can be a good finisher on the inside.

So why should the Hornets avoid him? Simply because the ball will be taken out of LaMelo’s hands. Think back to when Jimmy Butler was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Butler is a good playmaker in his own right and needed the ball at times to elevate the Sixers. Simmons complained about that and wanted the ball more to do the job. This eventually led to Butler’s exit.

LaMelo is more than capable of handling those responsibilities. Not to mention, Terry Rozier is also a good secondary option to have for that role. The Hornets already have two good point guards who can not only create for others, but for themselves as well. Adding Simmons could complicate things. He would have to play the small-ball power forward or center for the trade to even make sense and that’s probably not something he’d be willing to do. Charlotte does not need to entertain that one.

However, if he comes in with a scorer’s mentality, you can disregard all of that.

2. John Collins

Collins’ style would fit perfectly with the Hornets’ run-and-gun offense. He could play the four or five, hit an open three-pointer, and could provide a lot of above-the-rim action NBA fans love to see. So why should the team avoid him?

First off, he already is getting paid $125 million for the next four years. That would tie up the Hornets finically for a little while for other possible free agents in the offseason. Plus, the Hornets should focus more of their attention on resigning Bridges to a long-term deal. Bridges has played at an All-Star kind of level.

The second reason is that you can find guys who can do what Collins does. A big man who can run the floor and stretch it is a little more common in today’s NBA. Charlotte shouldn’t be too hasty to go for the highlight reel and risk giving up too many important assets for Collins. No disrespect to him at all because he is damn good young player. The fit with the Hornets makes sense, but it just isn’t necessary.

Charlotte might be able to find somebody in the NBA Draft and develop a young player to replicate what Collins may be able to provide.

1. Buddy Hield

As good as a shooter Hield is, he isn’t a necessary piece in Buzz City. Think about the team’s backcourt as currently constructed. Rozier is a better player than Hield and LaMelo is a franchise cornerstone. Those two soak up a bulk of the minutes. Off the bench, Cody Martin, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Ish Smith hold down the fort.

Not to mention, the Sacramento Kings’ asking price for their sniper would probably a little too steep. No need for Charlotte to give up vital assets for Hield. The only exception that looks realistic is if the Kings have a low selling price for him.

Simmons, Collins, and Hield are talented players but the Hornets shouldn’t pursue any of them. The team is on pace to make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2016. LaMelo, Bridges, and Rozier have guided the Hornets to an impressive start, Gordon Hayward is having his best season since leaving the Utah Jazz, and Oubre looks like a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. There is a lot that’s going right for this team right now.

Any of these trades would just set the Hornets back. There are a few guys they should pursue before the NBA trade deadline. Overall, they should probably just stay pat, but if they want to shake it up, just avoid those three guys above.