The college football offseason is almost over as we are halfway through July. The season will get going in about a month and a half, and college football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but also because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out on Monday. All in all, it’s an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Alabama football fans. The Crimson Tide have a big season ahead of them.

This college football season is going to be a big one for a number of reasons. The sport is going through big changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time this season. Let’s take a look at what some of them are.

First off, there are going to be some new rules seen this year in college football, and some fans aren’t really in favor of them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning. Fans have already started getting sick at all of the commercials that are happening in today’s era of college football, and the two-minute warning is another way for tv networks to get more commercial times in.

The bigger changes, however, come with conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff. College football is going to look completely different next year because of those two things. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has shaken things up big time in college football. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams and seem on the verge of forming two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren’t in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it’s hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Alabama football is looking for another SEC title

A new era is beginning this season for the Alabama football team, and they are hoping to be able to maintain their dominance that has ruled college football for the last 15 seasons. Nick Saban is no longer the head coach of the Crimson Tide, and Kalen DeBoer will be leading the time for the first time this year. DeBoer led Washington all the way to the national title game after going undefeated and winning the Pac-12 last year. He has proven that he is a good coach, but the pressure is on big time in year one.

Kalen DeBoer is following in the footsteps of one of college football’s all time greats. Many believe that Nick Saban is the best college football coach that the game has ever seen, and he has set the bar incredibly high in Tuscaloosa. The Alabama football fan base demands excellence, and they expect to compete for national championships every year. That expectation will be no different with DeBoer leading the way.

Saban went out with a good year as the Crimson Tide won the SEC last season and made the College Football Playoff. They lost to eventual national champion Michigan, who took down DeBoer’s Huskies in the national title game, but last season was still one of Saban’s best coaching jobs.

Now, it’s time for the Kalen DeBoer era to begin. The season is a little over a month away, and here are three reasons why Alabama can win the SEC in DeBoer’s first year.

Jalen Milroe

After Jalen Milroe was benched early last season, it didn’t seem like we would be talking about him as one of the best college football quarterbacks in the country this year. However, that is exactly what we’re doing. Milroe will certainly be one of the best QBs in the SEC, and the skill and experience that he has is going to take the team a long way. The QB is the most important player on the field, and the Crimson Tide have a good one.

Defense

Alabama football had one of the best defenses in the country last year, and it should once again be a major strength of this team. They have added some help in the transfer portal to try to fix some problems in the secondary, and if that unit holds up, this team can have one of the best defenses in the SEC. Defense wins championships, so it will be crucial for Alabama to be sound on that side of the ball. Mix a good defense with a Jalen Milroe-led offense and this team should be sitting pretty.

Schedule

There isn’t really an easy schedule in the SEC, but Alabama football’s shapes up nicely and gives them a good shot at being one of the top two teams in the conference. The Crimson Tide get Georgia at home, and they don’t have to play Texas or Ole Miss. Those three teams and Alabama are expected to be the four best teams in the conference.

Alabama does have a few tricky road games as they travel to Tennessee, LSU and Oklahoma, but this schedule could still be a lot more difficult. It gives them a good chance to qualify for the SEC championship game.