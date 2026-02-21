Phoenix Suns' all-time leading franchise scorer Devin Booker has been one of the most active Nike Basketball athletes in rocking his own player-exclusive sneakers on the court. Each game, Booker rocks a new signature shoe tailored to his taste and the occassion, sometimes releasing to the public and oftentimes remaining exclusive to Booker. Recently, he rocked his Nike Book 2 sneakers in a Texas Longhorns-inspired colorway.

Following the massive success of the Nike Book 1, which debuted in early 2024, it was only a matter of time before Booker and Nike teamed up for a signature follow-up sneaker. Leaks eventually landed and the Nike Book 2 was revealed, taking serious inspiration from the classic Nike Air Spiridon running shoes.

The Suns visited the San Antonio Spurs just days ago to renew their rivalry from back in the 1990's. Booker paid homaged to the city of Austin, Texas and the University of Texas Longhorns, rocking a burnt-orange colorway of his signature sneakers for the first time. While Phoenix lost the game 121-94, Booker was easily rocking the cleanest footwear out on the court.

Nike Book 2 “Texas” PE

Devin Booker brought out a new Orange Spiridon-inspired Nike Book 2 against the Spurs 🟠 pic.twitter.com/RlJ5lkR7UA — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 20, 2026

D Book brought out a new Nike Book 2 PE against San Antonio 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vPXSF3CfVQ — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) February 20, 2026



In debuting the new sneakers, we see a shimmering orange Nike Swoosh as the hallmark detail, playing into the Texas Longhorns theme while offering a perfect match to the Suns' color scheme. The mesh upper, inspired by the Spiridon, comes in neutral white and black hues to further accentuate the orange swoosh. The shoes are based in a black and white midsole and outsole, making this one of the cleaner Book 2 PE's we've seen recently.

While there's no word of an official release behind this particular PE, fans shouldn't be surprised if this one remains exclusive to Booker's growing collection. However, there have been numerous times where one of his PE's has manifested into a public release, so there's always a chance to see Booker's shoes hit retailer shelves.

