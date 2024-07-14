If there's one thing that Arizona football fans haven't seen a lot of over the last several years, it's winning. But that changed last season when the Wildcats came away with a 10-3 record, their best in a decade. The question is, can the team carry that success over into their new conference home in the Big 12?

Arizona and three other former Pac-12 members leave the western conference to join the Big 12 this year. Surprisingly, the Wildcats come in with the most momentum thanks to a successful 2023 season. They were the only ones that hit 10 wins. That likely wasn't on anyone's bingo card.

In the Big 12's media preseason poll, Arizona football was ranked fifth below Utah, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Kansas. However, this is a conference that is completely wide open thanks to not only its newest four members but perhaps more so because of its former two conference mates, Texas and Oklahoma, that bolted for the SEC. That's why Arizona, even in their first season in Big 12 play, has an opportunity to do the unthinkable and win their first conference title since 1993.

Parity within the Big 12 conference

Just because Arizona football comes off a 10-win season doesn't mean they'll come right in and take over the Big 12. It also doesn't mean they won't either. They are one of only two teams in the conference in 2024 that compiled 10 wins last year. The other being Oklahoma State.

Realistically, this is a conference that could have a three-loss team make it into the College Football Playoff. At this point just before the season has started, no team truly stands out above the others, as each has its own unique strengths and weaknesses.

The concerning part about Arizona is that they enter the 2024 season with a new head coach and staff after Jedd Fisch left to take the Washington job. Brent Brennan now takes over, though with still a talented cast to work with.

Arizona football keeps most of their team from last season

There was concern that when Fisch left to take the Washington job, he would take most of the roster with him. That wasn't the case. Arizona brings back 11 starters from last season: six on offense and five on defense. Two of the most notable from the offense are quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Keeping both of those offensive pieces was crucial for Brennan, who without them might be much lower in the Big 12 rankings. McMillan, for instance, racked up 90 catches for 1,402 yards last season, while Fifita threw 25 touchdowns to just six interceptions with a completion percentage of 72.4.

As for the defense, linebackers Jacob Manu and Justin Flowe could be as good as any from the Big 12 this season. Now Brennan and his team just have to hope the number of transfers they brought in on the defensive line work out.

Arizona football's schedule is manageable in 2024

Luckily for the Wildcats entering the Big 12, they have the 60th-ranked strength of schedule this season, according to College Football Network. In their first two weeks, they face New Mexico and FCS Northern Arizona. However, the next two weeks will be the toughest of the entire season for the Wildcats when they go on the road against Kansas State and Utah. If they can make it past that, the rest is favorable.

Once they get past the Utes and the other Wildcats, they face just two teams the rest of the year that posted a winning record last year: West Virginia (9-4) and Texas Tech (7-6).

As mentioned, in this conference, suffering two to three losses will likely still get you into the playoff.