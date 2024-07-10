The Pac-12 was one of the most exciting brands of football to watch last season, and one reason why was the surprising resurgence of the Arizona football program.

For a team that had won no more than six games over the previous two seasons, the Wildcats pulled off a 10-3 record last year, including their first bowl game since 2017 with a victory over Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. In doing so, Arizona finished the season ranked No. 11 in the AP poll and No. 14 in the College Football Playoff poll, their first top 25 finish since 2014.

But things will be a little different this season for Arizona football. Firstly, they leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12, along with three of the previous conference’s rival teams in Colorado, Utah, and in-state rival Arizona State. Perhaps the biggest adjustment for this year's Arizona team, though, will be the new coaching staff.

After three years of rebuilding the program, Jedd Fisch has moved on to Washington to replace Kalen DeBoer, and in his place will be former San Jose State coach Brent Brennan.

When it comes to coaching changes, there's almost always a fair amount of uncertainty that comes with them, and this is no different for Arizona this year. Brennan, who went 7-6 last year with the Spartans, now has to take over a program that just got to feeling good again. Can he sustain that for the 2024 season? Let's get into some bold predictions for Arizona football in the 2024 season.

Noah Fifita will become one of the best quarterbacks in the country

Last season, it was Jayden de Laura who started as the Wildcats' signal caller, but it was Noah Fifita who finished, quietly becoming one of the best in the country.

Fifita didn't make his first official start until Arizona's fourth game when they faced eventual Pac-12 champions, Washington. But Fifita almost helped pull off a victory over the Huskies that day, losing by just six points. That and a two-point loss to USC the following week in three overtimes were the only losses that Arizona suffered last season, as they won seven straight to close out the season.

During that span, Fifita never threw more than one interception in a game and had none in three games. However, he did keep piling up yards and touchdowns. He finished the season with 2,869 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, with an impressive 72.4 percent completion percentage.

While I can't quite make a bold prediction that he'll be a Heisman candidate, only because of the new coaching staff coming in and how that might ultimately affect him, he should still be one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 and country in 2024.

Tetairoa McMillan will be up for Fred Biletnikoff Award

Junior wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was quietly one of the best wideouts in the country last year. Many may not know of him because he plays for Arizona, but if you take a look at the type of production McMillan had last season, you'll understand why he will likely be considered a candidate for the Fred Biletnikoff Award.

McMillan was ranked ninth in the country last season in receptions (90), fifth in receiving yards (1,402), and 20th in touchdowns (10). With another year of growth between him and Fifita, they could become one of the most dynamic quarterback-receiver duos in the country.

Arizona football starts 0-2 in Big 12 play

The Wildcats will start off the 2024 season outside of Big 12 conference play, against New Mexico and Northern Arizona. But they'll end September by going to Kansas State and Utah in back-to-back road games, making for what could be their roughest stretch of the entire season.

Utah is the preseason favorite to win the Big 12, while Kansas State is ranked second, with Arizona coming in at fifth. It's not that these games aren't winnable for the Wildcats, but this is a daunting task for the newcomers. Starting Big 12 play 0-2 is very feasible against what will be two very well-coached teams.

Arizona takes minor step back in 2024 season

Ten-win seasons don't come by very often for Arizona football. Counting last year, they have just two in the last quarter of a century. When you account for the coaching change and what could be a wide-open Big 12 full of parity, it's unlikely 10 wins will happen for the team in 2024.

However, that doesn't mean that Arizona can't still compete within the conference, if not even for the conference title. There are plenty of wins that are attainable on their schedule. But an eight- or nine-win season seems more likely for them this season.