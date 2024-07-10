There was a time not so long ago when Arizona football fans likely dreaded seeing the upcoming season's schedule. From 2018 until 2022, the Wildcats didn't record a single winning season and went 15-38. Then last year happened.

Arizona football became the biggest surprise in college football last year. Winning just five games the year prior, they finished 10-3 in 2023 and third place in the Pac-12. That was in the past, though, and the future is ahead for Arizona.

What the future looks like is uncertain, but there have been some significant changes within the program that could hint at some projections. For one, Jedd Fisch, the head coach for the last three seasons, is now at Washington, and replacing him is Brent Brennan from San Jose State.

The other change is that Arizona is no longer a member of the Pac-12. They now reside in the new 16-team Big 12, entering the conference this season with three other former Pac-12 members.

Reflecting upon last season, most schedules didn't get much tougher than what the Pac-12 put out, even though that may not have been the initial thought coming into the season. The Wildcats managed to maneuver through a schedule where they beat five then-ranked teams in the top 25. But again, that was the Pac-12; this is the Big 12. What will be Arizona football's biggest challenges to their 2024 season schedule? Let's take a look.

3. West Virginia at home – Oct. 26

West Virginia comes into the Big 12 preseason poll picked to finish seventh in the conference. But the Mountaineers are looking to make a statement during the 2024 season. Head coach Neal Brown is also could be on the hot seat, however, he may have cooled his seat down just a bit after last season's comeback.

West Virginia was picked to finish dead last in the Big 12 last year and then won five out of their last six games, including the bowl game, to finish 9-4. What Arizona football will have to contend with is an offense led by quarterback Garrett Greene and running backs Jaheim White and CJ Donaldson. Thankfully, Arizona will have in their own offense Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan to help combat that.

2. At Kansas State – Sept. 13

The Wildcats open Big 12 conference play with a bang, starting against the No. 2 ranked team in the conference: Kansas State. In this battle of the Wildcats, Arizona will also be on the road for the first time in the young season. Luckily, they should have easier matchups in Week 1 and 2 against New Mexico and Northern Arizona. However, this Week 3 game is certainly no gimme.

Kansas State is just two years removed from being Big 12 champs. Sure, they may have lost quarterback Will Howard, but Avery Johnson looks primed and ready to take the role. He'll have two talented running backs by his side as well, in Dylan Edwards and DJ Giddens. This is the start of what could be a two-game gauntlet against at least two of the best coaches in the country in Kansas States' Chris Klieman and Utah's Kyle Whittingham.

1. At Utah – Sept. 28

Arizona football can't escape their former Pac-12 cohorts. In last year's game, the Wildcats actually got the best of the Utes in a late November matchup at home, beating them handily, 42-18. But the Utes were pretty beat up by that time last season.

For one, they had neither veteran quarterback Cam Rising nor tight end Brant Kuithe. The team overall lost four out of their last six games, including the bowl game against Northwestern.

When Rising is on the field, the Utes don't often find themselves in the loss column often. They're 19-6 with two Pac-12 titles when Rising plays. Add in some notable wideout transfers this season, and that will be tough even for a stout Arizona football defense to handle. Plus, you can't forget the added factor that this will be in Salt Lake City this season, which is one of the most severely underrated college football environments in the country.