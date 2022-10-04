3 reasons Connor McDavid will win Hart Trophy in 2022-23 NHL season

Connor McDavid is coming off one of his best-ever campaigns in 2021-22, and he’ll be looking to somehow outdo himself this year. The Edmonton Oilers made a run to the Western Conference Finals but fell short of a Stanley Cup appearance. McDavid’s play last season was largely the reason Edmonton was able to make such a prolific run through the playoffs, and with the star center at the top of his game, he’ll be keen on adding a Stanley Cup to his resume while also further bolstering his list of individual accolades. With all that in mind, let’s dive into why McDavid will win the Hart Trophy in 2022-23.

McDavid finished as the runner-up for the Hart Trophy last season. Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews took home the award for the first time in his career after scoring 60 goals, becoming the first player to achieve that mark since Steven Stamkos in 2011-12. Despite a superb season from McDavid, he came up just shy of the ultimate individual award.

Connor McDavid is the true front-runner to win the Hart Trophy in 2022-23, and here are three reasons why.

3 Reasons Connor McDavid will win 2022-23 Hart Trophy

3. Oilers brought back key players

Connor McDavid enjoyed an insane season last year, registering a career-high 123 points, which led the league. While his 44 goals were the most of his career, it was his playmaking that truly set him apart. McDavid racked up 79 assists, getting his teammates on the board at will.

The Oilers’ front six will look very similar in 2022-23 to what it did last year, especially after Evander Kane agreed to re-sign with the team. Kane and McDavid complemented each other perfectly last season, and they figure to share the first line together this year. With Zach Hyman also coming off a strong season in terms of goal-scoring output, McDavid could potentially reach 125 points in 2022-23, which would surely be enough for the Hart Trophy.

2. McDavid is coming into his own as a scorer

While Connor McDavid is known first and foremost as an elite playmaker, his goalscoring numbers in 2021-22 were extremely impressive. McDavid scored 44 goals, and registered 314 shots on target, with 480 total shots attempted. Those are all career highs for McDavid, which indicates that the 25-year-old is at peak confidence when it comes to ripping shots on net.

While he’ll always maintain the ability to set his teammates up with a precision perfect pass, McDavid could reasonably approach 50 goals in 2022-23. It wouldn’t be shocking to see McDavid eclipse 130 points, with 50 goals and 80 assists. He’s at the top of his game right now, and he’s improving year by year in all facets. With his shooting looking better than ever, McDavid will be even more of a nightmare for defenses.

1. He’s a 2x Hart winner and perennial finalist

Connor McDavid debuted in the NHL in 2015-16, during a 45-game stint for the Oilers. From the 2016-17 campaign onwards, there hasn’t been a single season in which McDavid has finished outside of the top five in Hart Trophy voting. He won the award outright in 2016-17 and 2020-21, and has two fifth-place finishes, a third-placed finish, and last year’s second-placed finish under his belt, too.

There were many who believed McDavid should have won the Hart Trophy last season over Auston Matthews, but that’s neither here nor there. Still, McDavid’s unparalleled consistency since entering the league speaks for itself, and even a down-year for the Ontario native is enough to get him in Hart Trophy conversation. All signs point to McDavid having a big year in 2022-23, so there’s a real reason to believe that he’ll be adding to his trophy cabinet when all is said and done this year.