By Jim Cerny · 4 min read

When Jacob deGrom signed with the Texas Rangers before the Winter Meetings, the New York Mets pivoted quickly. They replaced a two-time Cy Young Award winner with a pitcher who’s won it three times, Justin Verlander.

To their credit, the Mets negotiated on parallel planes with deGrom and Verlander since the start of free agency. Re-signing deGrom, a franchise icon considered by many in baseball to be the best pitcher in the game, was their priority. But Verlander, fresh off winning the American League Cy Young Award and his second world championship with the Houston Astros, was more than a fallback option.

It can be argued that signing Verlander was the better option for New York. Here are a few reasons why Verlander is the better Mets fit than deGrom.

3. Remaining a Met not a priority for Jacob deGrom

Only Jacob deGrom knows how important it was to him to be a New York Met for the entirety of his career. Nor can anyone speak to whether he enjoyed living in New York and pitching for the Mets.

But it sure appeared over the past year that deGrom was not so happy and had his sights set on leaving. He announced in spring training his intention to opt out of his contract. That, of course, was his negotiated right.

Never did you hear from deGrom that he really wanted to work out a new deal with the Mets nor that he absolutely wished to remain in New York, however. That could be a negotiating tactic. But teammates like Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo let it be known that staying with the Mets was a priority. DeGrom did not profess the same sentiments, even after New York was knocked out in the wild card round by the San Diego Padres.

Theories abound as to why deGrom seemed unhappy. No doubt he didn’t like his previous contract (five years, $137.5 million), which he outperformed by leaps and bounds. It could be he didn’t groove to the Mets giving Max Scherzer $43 million per season in his free agent deal. And perhaps he didn’t like sharing top dog status in the Mets rotation with the type-A Scherzer.

It’s been reported that deGrom was sullen and detached last season. Also speculated is that deGrom did not enjoy vaccination mandates in New York and that the northeast was not a good fit for the Florida native.

So maybe it was just time for deGrom to move on. That’s where Verlander comes in. He seems excited to embrace the big city with his starlet wife Kate Upton. And filling the rotation spot held previously by deGrom is just the type of challenge to keep Verlander’s juices flowing at age 40.

2. Justin Verlander won’t be intimidated replacing Jacob deGrom

The Mets had to choose the right pitcher and person to replace Jacob deGrom in the rotation, the clubhouse and in the hearts of their fans. It had to be someone experienced, successful and confident enough to do so.

It had to be Verlander.

Carlos Rodon was the sexiest next option for the Mets after Verlander. But even coming off an excellent season with the San Francisco Giants, could the lefty handle the spotlight of New York and the pressure replacing deGrom?

Maybe yes. Maybe no.

But those aren’t concerns with Verlander, who’s been there, done that over 17 MLB seasons. His body of work actually surpasses that of deGrom. He is a no-doubt future Hall of Famer.

And he can still pitch at a high level. Just reference last season.

It’s a great argument that deGrom is the better pitcher and the Mets were better off keeping him. But he bolted for Texas. And Verlander is the perfect replacement.

1. Shorter contract makes Justin Verlander safer bet than Jacob deGrom

Verlander will be 40 years old by next Opening Day. He had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and missed the 2021 season. So, paying him $43 million per season is a risk.

Yet most baseball people believe his two-year contract (with a higher average annual value and an option) is far less of a risk than the five-year deal (with an option) deGrom signed with the Rangers, even though Jake won’t turn 35 until next June.

Durable from 2014-20, deGrom was anything but recently. He made 26 starts the past two seasons, spending 94 days on the IL in 2021 with back and elbow issues and 118 days last season with a shoulder injury.

When healthy, deGrom is elite. He struck out 102 batters and walked only eight in 64.1 innings in 2022. But do the past two seasons show a pitcher breaking down physically in his mid-30s? That’s the big concern.

Verlander is older, but even with the recent elbow surgery, appears to be the healthier alternative, and, thus, a better investment for the Mets. He threw 175 innings last season, led the AL with 18 wins, a 220 ERA+ and 0.829 WHIP. Prior to having Tommy John, he had made at least 30 starts in every season except one from 2006-19.

Two years of Verlander seems to be the safer bet than five years of deGrom. Especially at the financial commitment we are talking about.