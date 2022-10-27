3 reasons Ohio State football will defeat Penn State

In one of the most anticipated games of the weekend, the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will travel to face the No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. With both teams ranked, it makes this Big Ten clash a must-see event.

The Buckeyes currently have a perfect 7-0 record, which includes four consecutive wins in the conference. Additionally, they have scored 347 points this season while just allowing 104 by their opponents. Ohio State is coming off a dominating 54-10 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Last week, the Nittany Lions had an important 45-17 win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. They bounced back from a blowout loss to the then-No. 5 Michigan Wolverines, showing they still belong in the top-15.

All those factors should play a role in this Big Ten contest. While it will likely be a hard-fought battle, Ohio State should still come out with an important win. With that being said, here are three reasons the Buckeyes will defeat the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

3. Momentum is on Ohio State’s side, while pressure is on Penn State’s

While Penn State is 6-1 this season, including 3-1 in conference play, its only loss was very recent. Two weeks ago, the Nittany Lions were no match for the Wolverines, losing 41-17. This was perhaps their best chance so far of saving a spot in the top-10 and getting a shot at the College Football Playoff. Although a win versus the Buckeyes could help, the recent loss could affect them throughout Saturday’s game.

On the other hand, Ohio State has won its last six games by at least 25 points. That includes a massive 77-21 win over the Toledo Rockets in Week 3. The Buckeyes have never been worse than No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll, showing how much respect head coach Ryan Day and the team have across the country.

Because of where both teams find themselves this season, Ohio State has an advantage. Penn State is certainly under pressure as a second loss would probably take away their chances of winning the Big Ten East.

2. Recent history favors the Buckeyes

Another thing that is certainly on Ohio State’s side is the recent history between the two teams. The rivalry was relatively balanced for the most part but in the last decade, the Buckeyes have been dominating the series.

Since 2012, Ohio State has won all but one of the 10 games it has played against Penn State. The only time the Nittany Lions defeated the Buckeyes in the last 10 years was in 2016.

In the famous “Block Six,” Penn State blocked a field goal that would have given Ohio State a seven-point lead with less than five minutes remaining. Instead, thanks to the block by safety Marcus Allen and a 71-yard return by cornerback Grant Haley, two players currently in the NFL, the Nittany Lions won 24-21.

Excluding the 2016 matchup, the Buckeyes have been the better team every season. Four Big Ten titles in the last five years also reveal how great Ohio State has been of late.

With history on their side, the Buckeyes can continue their decade of dominance in the rivalry on Saturday, essentially eliminating the Nittany Lions from contention in the conference.

1. C.J. Stroud is just too good

As much of a high-quality team Penn State is, one player can be what set teams apart. Luckily, that is the case for Ohio State with C.J. Stroud. He is one of the best players in college football, a fruntrunner to win the Heisman Trophy and be the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Stroud has a 70% completion rate for 2,023 yards with 28 touchdowns against just four thrown picks this season. His passing touchdowns are the best mark in the nation, ahead of players such as USC’s Caleb Williams and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. He is just No. 19 in passing yards, showing how efficient he is when a touchdown is on the line. Also, Stroud has three 300-yard performances, as well as five matchups with at least four passing scores.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is having a solid season overall. He has completed 61.5% of his passes for 1,445 yards and 13 touchdowns with three interceptions. The problem is that he got injured against Michigan, but his performance in the game was not looking good before he went to the sidelines. He went just 7-for-19 for 120 yards, a 36.8% completion rate. In Penn State’s biggest challenge so far, Clifford struggled during his time on the field.

All things considered, Stroud has a clear talent advantage over Clifford. The Ohio State quarterback is just too good to ignore and should certainly give the Nittany Lions’ defense a lot of trouble. If someone needs a reason to believe the Buckeyes will win, Stroud alone is a solid argument.