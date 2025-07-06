Taylor Swift opted to bow out of her Fourth of July party for the second year in a row. The party is held at her Rhode Island mansion, which she has been renovating this year. The additional upgrades to her infamous home could be a reason why she decided not to have the party this year; however, it's unclear if that was the actual reason she chose not to have the celeb-filled bash.

Her last party was in 2023, where Swift kept the vibes to only her best friends, Selena Gomez, Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim. The singer has been throwing the parties since 2016 and guests such as Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Tom Hiddleston, Zoë Kravitz, Emma Stone, and Ed Sheeran, to name a few.

In 2024, Swift was on her record-breaking Eras Tour and she was performing all around Europe. Her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, even joined her for a couple of stops and made his debut on stage in London. Her being busy on tour checks out as to why there was no holiday party that year.

For this year, it makes sense for her not to throw a party — even though some fans were convinced she was — since she is prioritizing her relationship with Kelce. He is currently in his offseason for the NFL and will begin training camp later this month. The couple is most likely just soaking up these last few weeks before the tight end will be busy again with practices and games.

A source recently told People that they are enjoying this current season of their relationship.

“It’s been a turning point for their relationship in a lot of ways, the source explained. “They’re incredibly happy and in sync. There’s a calmness and ease to their relationship right now that’s been really grounding for Taylor and Travis.”

“Taylor and Travis are soaking up every minute of this slower season together,” the source continued. “They’ve been splitting their time between New York, Nashville, and a few quiet getaways, just enjoying each other’s company without all the usual chaos. This kind of downtime is rare for both of them, and it’s really allowed their bond to deepen.”

Kelce recently made an appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast — hosted by former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan — where the three-time Super Bowl champion shared that people online are accusing him and Swift of “seeking attention” which the athlete denied.

“It gets thrown out there, like we’re trying to seek attention every now and then,” Kelce said on the podcast. “We’re just enjoying life and having fun going to hockey games, kinda introducing her to some more of the sports world.”

Not giving more people online ammo to continue to accuse the couple of wanting to be in the spotlight is another reason why Swift might have opted not to show a party this year. It's unclear where Swift decided to celebrate the holiday but hopefully, her event comes back next year and it's bigger than ever.