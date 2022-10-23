The 2023 NFL Draft prospects at quarterback look to be upgrades from their 2022 counterparts. We wanted to check in on one of the top quarterbacks whose names have been brought up — CJ Stroud. Here’s a look at what he brings to the table and why NFL decision-makers and fans should view him as the top draw in the draft. We have four reasons Ohio State football’s CJ Stroud should be the no. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Right now, Stroud is the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. On 190 attempts, he has thrown 28 touchdown passes to only four interceptions. That is a ridiculous touchdown rate of just under 15 percent. Stroud just excels at most if not all aspects of quarterbacking. He is an accurate passer at all three levels, including from the pocket and on the move. Stroud’s arm strength is not the strongest out there, but it’s strong enough. More importantly, he throws with touch and his ball placement allows him to take advantage of his opportunities.

It’s not surprising that many rank Stroud No. 1 for 2023. In fact, he just went 20-of-30 for 286 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception against Iowa this past Saturday. Stroud came into the game having completed 113-of-160 passes for 24 touchdowns, three interceptions, and 10.9 yards per attempt in six games. That was up from 10.1 last season. This after ending last season as a Heisman Trophy contender with 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

By all intents and purposes, CJ Stroud was made for Heisman. He was also made to be a top draft pick next year. As such, here are the four reasons Ohio State football’s CJ Stroud should be the no. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

4. CJ Stroud is an outstanding passer

Take a look at this play versus Notre Dame.

On Saturday night, @SGSR_OSU kicked off its 2022-23 season of football coverage with #5 Notre Dame vs #2 Ohio State. Here is the student radio call of @OhioStateFB’s first touchdown of the season, a 31-yard TD pass from @CJ7STROUD to @emeka_egbuka ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mIX8vMqdkg — Tyler Danburg (@TylerDanburg) September 6, 2022

Here, Stroud demonstrates how he positions a throw away from opponents. That resulted not only in a completion but also allowed his receiver to gain yards after the catch. He’s going one-on-one and isn’t bothered by the defender buzzing beneath the ball or the cornerback’s inside leverage. Stroud tosses the ball wide open, allowing just his recipient to grab it.

It’s an example of how CJ Stroud can make really difficult throws appear simple. The victory against Iowa earlier this week also offered information on both. However, it also showed a great finish by the quarterback, who might be the first player picked in 2023.

DIME by CJ Stroud to give Ohio State (-30) a 40-10 lead over Iowa

pic.twitter.com/obhzZumviv — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) October 22, 2022

According to an opponent head coach who faced Ohio State this season, Stroud’s precision is the most outstanding component of his game. The third-year sophomore may lack truly elite arm strength, but he understands ball placement and touch better than anybody in this class. Stroud’s sense for stacking passes across tiers of defense is exceptional, and it shows in every game.

3. Stroud is a composed QB

CJ Stroud has a good supporting cast, and the Buckeyes’ attack may make things easy for him. Having said that, the onus is still on the quarterback to make the right decisions and put the ball in place for his receivers to make a play. Stroud consistently does those and does not shy away from making the more difficult throws when necessary. He is a cerebral player who plays with composure in the pocket and improves his pocket movement with each passing week. He also has great balance while looking downfield for throws.

Many times over the past two seasons, he has demonstrated the maturity and football acumen to analyze a defense at the top level of college football. He should have no trouble adjusting to the NFL since he is already displaying skills that might propel him to the top of the game.

Within the framework of the Buckeyes offense, Stroud also plays with exceptional rhythm. He possesses a smooth stroke and maintains his composure regardless of the score or scenario. Although he lacks the imposing physical range that a top-tier prospect usually possesses, Stroud also isn’t a statue in the pocket. He is more than capable of shifting and scrambling when required.

2. CJ Stroud is physically ready

CJ Stroud, who just turned 21 this month, appears to have worked really hard to strengthen his build. Of course, while Stroud is a talented athlete who can gain yards with his legs and pass accurately while moving, he prefers to do his damage from the pocket and scrambles only as a last choice.

What many don’t give enough focus on, though, is how Stroud is a physically talented passer who also excels in quickness. He has shades of Ryan Tannehill or even Mac Jones in that regard. He also has outstanding size (6’3) and should not have a difficult time adjusting to the toughness of the NFL.

1. Stroud fits

CJ Stroud should find a nice fit whether the No. 1 pick in 2023 goes to the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, or Detroit Lions.

Although there was excitement in these clubs to start the 2022 NFL season, that has all but vanished after Week 6. While not all of the responsibility can be laid at the feet of their respective quarterbacks (e.g., Davis Mills, Baker Mayfield, Derek Carr, Jared Goff), being among the cellar-dwelling teams through six weeks of the season sadly puts a shadow directly on their QB situations.

There is, however, a silver lining. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is the beam of sunlight breaking through for these teams. Stroud’s accomplishments over the last year and a half have elevated him to become the Heisman Trophy frontrunner and the first overall pick favorite. Again, he possesses the size, accuracy, composure, and intelligence to be a bona fide NFL threat.

He should be a terrific match for any of these clubs, and he would almost likely be an upgrade at their quarterback positions.