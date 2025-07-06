Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have to get something off their chests about engagement rumors.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since 2023, and even though fans are excited about them as a couple, the engagement rumors have reportedly been tiresome for the pair.

“Taylor and Travis are tired of all the pressure and endless discussion about their status,” says an insider via Star Magazine.

The insider insists that Swift and Kelce are making up for lost time after their hectic schedules last year.

“They’re just enjoying being together right now, especially after all their time apart when she was on tour last year,” the insider continued, referring to Swift's Eras Tour and Kelce's race to the Super Bowl.

The source added that at this time, the couple is happy where they're at and ‘when there’s news to share, they will.”

The recent insight on Kelce and Swift's romance echoes the same sentiments that a source told People earlier this week about where their relationship stands.

“It’s been a turning point for their relationship in a lot of ways,” a source told the outlet. “They’re incredibly happy and in sync. There’s a calmness and ease to their relationship right now that’s been really grounding for Taylor and Travis.”

“Taylor and Travis are soaking up every minute of this slower season together,” the source continues. “They've been splitting their time between New York, Nashville, and a few quiet getaways, just enjoying each other’s company without all the usual chaos. This kind of downtime is rare for both of them, and it’s really allowed their bond to deepen.”

Last month, a fake wedding invite surfaced that was addressed to “Taylor and Travis Kelce,” which made some fans believe that they had gotten married secretly.

TAYLOR AND TRAVIS KELCE?!????? EXUSE ME pic.twitter.com/NirV7cZvKW — Jayy | no. 1 ciwyw stan!🩷| (@ciwyvv) June 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

The event planner, Ellie Nottoli, confirmed that it was not a real invite, a fan in the comment section wrote.

“The planner literally says this is not a real invite[,] and it's just for the video/designing process,” they wrote.

The couple did recently attend Kelce's cousin's wedding in June but there was no correlation between the fake invite and the one they went to.

When Will Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Get Married?

Kelce and Swift are still at the top of their game, but conversations about their future have been spoken about between the two. A source recently shared with the Daily Mail that those conversations will continue after Kelce retires.

“Once he is done playing [football], the conversation will be front and center,” the insider shared.

Swift's parents are also on board for Kelce to be a part of their family.

“Everyone is just waiting for Travis to ask her parents for her hand in marriage, her parents will say ‘yes,’ and they can’t wait for them to get engaged. Nothing seems to be imminent, but it will 100 percent happen,” the insider told the outlet.

Right now, Kelce is focusing on his 13th season in the NFL and Swift is excited to support him. The Chiefs start their season on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil.