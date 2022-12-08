By Julio Luis Munar · 5 min read

Tyrese Haliburton has been balling out and the Indiana Pacers are benefitting from the leap this guard is taking in the league. As a result, those in the hobby are paying more attention to his stock in the NBA card market as hopes of the second coming of Chris Paul are being seen in him. As a result, more Tyrese Haliburton rookie cards are gaining heat in the market right now. We take a look below at the reasons why this potential All-Star can shake is worth looking into for card collectors everywhere.

3 reasons why Tyrese Haliburton cards deserve more attention from NBA card investors

3. The Indiana Pacers are surging

Right before the season started, there was a belief among NBA card collectors that the Pacers are going to rebuild. With Domantas Sabonis being traded to the Sacramento Kings for Haliburton and the constant buzzing of Myles Turner and Buddy Hield rumors to the Los Angeles Lakers, it only stands to reason that Indiana was starting to build for the future by sucking right now.

Lo and behold, the opposite is happening right our very eyes. The Pacers are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 13-11 record. They also average 115 points per game, which places them 8th out of 30 teams, and second when it comes to pace in the league. As a result, the Pacers, with Haliburton leading the charge, are looking to blitz their opponents and are on their way to making a statement in the regular season. Of course, it remains to be seen whether Indiana can maintain their momentum to secure a spot in the postseason or even the play-in tournament.

2. Haliburton is playing out of his mind

Before being traded to the Pacers, Haliburton was seen as a potential piece for contention by the Kings due to his impressive playmaking. Now, during his time in Indiana, the 6’5 point guard has been unleashed and showing what he can really do with the ball in his hands.

In 33.2 minutes per game, Haliburton is averaging 19.1 points by hitting 46% from the field, 37% from deep, and 83% from the free throw line. He’s also leading the league with 10.9 assists while contributing 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest for the Indiana Pacers. Plus, his 5.8 offensive box rating this season is reason enough to believe that his leap this year is sustainable. That means Haliburton’s playmaking, along with his scoring and defense, is one of the big factors why the Pacers are so good lately. If he continues to play this well this year and in the coming seasons, there’s really no stopping him from gaining more popularity, both in the league and in the NBA card market

1. Tyrese Haliburton is the future of the Indiana Pacers

Before Haliburton was traded to Indiana, the Pacers were stuck in limbo with Sabonis, Buddy Hield, and Myles Turner for its core. The same can’t be said now as the entire squad has gotten younger and is now playing with more energy on the court. Along with Haliburton, the addition of Benedict Mathurin to the backcourt to an energized Turner and Hield has done wonders for Indiana. But while that’s true, there’s no denying that when talking about the future, Haliburton’s name comes first off the list.

Rather than tanking to gain draft picks, the Pacers somehow ended up with a young player that’s performing well right now and has enough time to develop into a more dangerous guard in the NBA. If Indiana surrounds the right pieces around him, there’s no doubt a core with Haliburton in the center can go far, both in the regular and postseason. That is reason enough to go for those Tyrese Haliburton rookie cards as they can still go up in the coming years, given his immense potential and the way he’s playing right now.

The current state of Tyrese Haliburton rookie cards

As it stands, Tyrese Haliburton cards are among the few stocks that are showing promise for the future. In a three-month graph by Card Ladder, Haliburton’s raw Prizm Silver rookie card has gone up from $28 and peaked at $53 before settling down to $32.

Over on eBay, the most recent sale of Haliburton’s PSA 10 base Prizm rookie card is at $56 while the rarer Silver variant is valued at $550. These numbers show that while sales and values of Haliburton’s stock have gone up, they haven’t exploded yet in the market.

The verdict on Tyrese Haliburton cards

There are few young players in the league who are seen as the centerpiece of their respective teams while still maintaining an affordable value in the NBA card market. Haliburton is easily one of those guys and has a lot of upside for the price he’s offering to those in the hobby.

The play here is to go for numbered or low-population Tyrese Haliburton rookie cards as they have the best chance of keeping their value as the Pacers’ star enters his prime in the coming years. Splurging on gem-mint PSA 10 slabs of the young guard is also a welcome option to take. In any case, the future looks bright for Haliburton, granted he continues on the current path he’s on in Indiana.