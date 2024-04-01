We're still a little less than a month away from the 2024 NFL Draft, which means that teams like the Atlanta Falcons still have plenty of time to do their due diligence in planning their draft strategies. The Falcons made some notable free agency moves that should help improve their roster for next season, but what they could seek in the draft is bound to be interesting.
With the acquisition of former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency, the Falcons solved their biggest overall need. Atlanta had been void of reliable quarterback play since Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts during the 2022 offseason. But the Falcons, led by general manager Terry Fontenot and new head coach Raheem Morris, continued to improve the offense in free agency, adding to Cousins' signing.
The first was former Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney; Rondale Moore was the other in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, sending quarterback Desmond Ridder away in the process. What all that should mean is that the Falcons now for sure don't have hope to land one of the many coveted quarterbacks in this year's draft class. Or better yet, they don't have to waste present or future draft capital or even players to move up in this year's draft to get a quarterback. Atlanta can be as flexible as they want, starting with their No. 8 pick, going all the way to their sixth-round pick at No. 197.
That doesn't mean, like every other team in the league, that the Falcons don't have needs. But with the ability to be flexible, they can be a sleeper team on certain prospects. Here are three the Falcons could target in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Again, I mentioned the flexibility with the Falcons being a major advantage to Atlanta in this year's draft, and this is a great example of that. With what should be a reliable quarterback in place with veteran quarterback Cousins behind center, would Atlanta want to continue to make their offense one of the best in the league by adding Bowers?
Just like the quarterback situation now, they likewise don't need a tight end. They already have a target-starved Kyle Pitts and signed blocking tight end Charlie Woerner in free agency. However, Bowers could be one of the best tight end prospects in some time. Last year's Bulldogs leading receiver could very easily be available at No. 8. Plus, on top of that, you add the local appeal of playing at the University of Georgia, and Bowers is easily a sleeper pick for the Falcons with their first-round pick.
Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
Okay, the Falcons don't need a starting quarterback, but they might need a backup. As of right now, there are only two quarterbacks on the Falcons roster, that being Cousins and Taylor Heinicke. With Ridder gone, Heinicke probably stays on the roster as he has proven to be a reliable backup in the past, even going back to last season backing up Ridder. But Atlanta will need more than that on their roster, knowing how injuries at quarterback typically go in a season.
Jordan Travis is an interesting prospect. He will likely go in the later rounds, a day three pick. Whatever team he goes to, he'll be an experiment, not to mention that he'll be coming off a significant leg injury near the end of last season. But, he's extremely athletic and could be a change of pace type quarterback, operating in an RPO and play-action offense.
Maason Smith, DL, LSU
One position of need that the Falcons will most likely be looking at will be beefing up their defensive line. There will be much better prospects at No. 8, specifically in regards to a pass rush in edge defenders like Dallas Turner and others. But if they want to continue to add some potential rotational value to the interior part of the line, LSU's Maason Smith might be a Falcons sleeper prospect target.
Smith was a five-star college prospect in the class of 2021 and the No. 1 player in the state of Louisiana. However, he had some terrible luck during his college career, like tearing his ACL to start his 2022 season, playing only eight snaps. He did follow that up with playing 582 snaps in 2023. But that also means he likely needs more reps and development. Still, he's physically gifted, athletic and did grade solidly for his pass rush abilities (76.5), according to PFF. Last season, he had three sacks, two quarterback hits, and 18 hurries.