It will be a new era for the Atlanta Falcons once the 2024 NFL regular season begins in September, with not only a new head coach in Raheem Morris and staff but also some very notable additions to the roster through free agency.
The Falcons more or less rang the bell to initiate the start of NFL free agency with the signing of former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. But it didn't end there, as they made a point of emphasis on further improving the offense with Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney.
So far, the Falcons have made eight signings during free agency, including a fairly significant trade along the way. Let's see how they grade out.
Kirk Cousins, QB
Kirk Cousins was one of the most sought-after free agents, because of his position and his resume. There are plenty of quarterback-needy teams in the NFL, and Cousins could have made any of them better by being added to their team. Coming to the Falcons, he joins a ready-to-win team that was lacking only a reliable quarterback. Cousins fits that bill.
As great a move as this is for the Falcons, it still comes with some risks. Cousins is returning this season at the age of 36 after tearing his right Achilles. The Falcons also gave him a four-year deal worth $180 million. Overpaid? Probably. But no one has worked the free agency market like has Cousins in NFL history. However, he'll have to prove that he can win big games, which has been an issue in the past, going just 1-4 in the playoffs all-time.
Grade: A-
Darnell Mooney, WR
As good as the Falcons offensive weapons were with Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, and Drake London, someone needed to be on the other side of London at WR2. That's where Darnell Mooney comes in.
Mooney has been unable to truly break out due to being on a Bears team that has historically been bad at making notable receivers. However, in 2021, he amassed over 1,000 yards receiving. When Justin Fields took over, his numbers steadily declined. Atlanta was losing most of their receiver room to free agency, and Mooney is an automatic upgrade to any of them.
The only real issue with Mooney is his three-year deal in which he signed for $39 million, $26 million guaranteed. That seems awfully steep for a receiver whose numbers have declined over the past two seasons.
Grade: B
Charlie Woerner, TE
Jonnu Smith is out, and Charlie Woerner is in. Don't worry, Kyle Pitts is still the main playmaking tight end for the team. Woerner will be used more for his blocking skills, as he had an 86.7 percent pass block win rate and a 77.5 percent run block win rate, according to ESPN stats and information. He will also be used on special teams.
Again, the money is the only issue with Woerner. Three years and $12 million for a non-pass-catching tight end feels a bit much, considering how little he may be on the field depending on what the Falcons decide to do offensively.
Grade: C+
Nate Landman, LB
One of the returns from last season for Atlanta will be Nate Landman, who was an exclusive rights free agent. In just his second season, it was a bit of a breakout one for Landman, who made 14 starts and had 110 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles, two sacks, and one interception. Coming back on a one-year deal for less than $1 million is a bargain.
Grade: A
Ryan Neuzil, C
The Falcons retain some of their offensive line depth by re-signing Ryan Neuzil, who started in four games last season.
Grade: B
Ray Ray McCloud III, WR
Ray Ray McCloud III will be joining what looks to be a much-improved wide receiver room from a year ago, joining London, Mooney, Rondale Moore from a trade, and KhaDarel Hodge. He'll likely be used mostly on special teams as a returner.
Grade: B-
KhaDarel Hodge, WR
Hodge returns to the Falcons after a solid year with the team last year. He's known mostly for his special teams work and as a blocking wide receiver, but he'll also be used as depth in the receiver room. His best playing days have been with the Falcons. No real concern here for Atlanta, and again, nice depth and special teams work, while often unnoticed, goes a long way.
Grade: A-
Storm Norton, OT
Storm Norton found playing time last season and even started in three games for the Falcons at right tackle when Kaleb McGary went down. He's shown that he can hang in the NFL, so this was another good move for Atlanta at adding necessary depth while keeping familiar pieces in place.
Grade: B
Falcons free agency shows the ability of the new team under Raheem Morris
There's nothing really bad to say about what the Falcons have done so far during free agency. While some of their dollar amounts are a little concerning, overall, they've made all the necessary moves with what was available. That includes trading last year's starting quarterback, Desmond Ridder, to the Arizona Cardinals for Rondale Moore. The Morris-led Falcons are off to a good start.