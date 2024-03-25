The Atlanta Falcons have already had a very interesting and productive offseason. Through free agency, the Falcons were able to identify and add essential parts to their team that had either been missing for some time or would need to be filled for the 2024 season. They also still have the 2024 NFL Draft ahead of them, with a top-10 pick, meaning they can yet again find a major addition to their team.
Until free agency began, the Falcons were in a bit of dire straits. It was clear looking over the last two seasons that Atlanta was in desperate need of a quarterback. A reliable signal caller could have been the difference between two 7-10 seasons and playoff berths. Well, they seem to have found their answer for the next four years, signing free agent Kirk Cousins to a $180 million deal.
That one move from the Falcons gives them a ton of flexibility to choose who they feel is the best player on the board with the No. 8 pick. But what's also interesting is how the Falcons met a pressing need through free agency by adding two more wide receivers in free agent Darnell Mooney from the Chicago Bears and trading last year's starting quarterback Desmond Ridders to the Arizona Cardinals for Rondale Moore.
Does that mean Atlanta wouldn't look at other receivers if they are somehow sitting there at No. 8? No, that could still be a possibility. But again, that's the beauty of their free agency moves so far—they are now flexible, less needy of most positions.
So, let's look at three players whom the Falcons could select with their first-round pick.
Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama
This seems to be the overwhelming favorite among most mock drafts. That's probably because the edge position has been seemingly overlooked in Atlanta for far too long. In 2023, the Falcons had a pass-rush win rate of 31 percent, which was the worst in the league, according to ESPN stats and information. They were ranked 26th in 2022 and 28th in 2021.
There is caution with a lot of people on Turner, though. Many scouts are concerned with his size, being just under 250 pounds. But as far as everything else goes, he's about as clear-cut a pass rusher as any team would want. Grady Jarrett, who is coming off an ACL injury from last season, would likely welcome Turner to the Falcons' defensive front.
Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
The Falcons got a major boost to their secondary last season, signing Jessie Bates III, but there's still some need on the outside corner positions. AJ Terrell has done his part at the corner for Atlanta, but he can't do it alone. This team desperately needs some added depth at the cornerback position.
If the Falcons want to stick to picking at eight, Iowa's Cooper DeJean should likely still be on the board. He's probably the best corner in the 2024 NFL Draft. By adding DeJean, the back end of the Falcons' defense could turn into a no-fly zone.
Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
A lot of mock drafts have Brock Bowers going to a number of different teams. Could the Falcons resist taking the Georgia player at No. 8? It sure would be tempting, adding Bowers' skill set to an already lethal offense. Not to mention adding a Georgia Bulldog would excite fans of both teams. But Bowers isn't a need, as they still have Kyle Pitts, who is definitely not wanting to give up any more targets.
It's doubtful any Falcons fan would hate this move. But when you have other needs to be met with multiple options available, this likely isn't the move, though it's intriguing to think about. Bowers is by no means a need for the Falcons, but don't think it won't tempt them if he's sitting there at No. 8.