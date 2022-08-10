Alabama’s Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy last season. He enjoyed a tremendous year and was deserving of the award. However, the Crimson Tide ultimately fell short in the championship game against Georgia. Nonetheless, Young and Alabama enjoyed a productive season, despite Nick Saban referring to it as a “rebuilding year.” Meanwhile, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud was in the conversation last season and has a good chance of winning the Heisman this year.

So can Bryce Young repeat and win the Heisman Trophy once again in 2022? Will C.J. Stroud win it? Or is someone else destined to take home the award?

3 sneaky Heisman Trophy contenders not named Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud

Caleb Williams, USC

Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC. The duo profile as the perfect match, and Williams is destined for success in Southern California.

He displayed signs of stardom last season at Oklahoma. Williams threw for just under 2,000 yards to go along with 21 touchdowns. He also fired only 4 interceptions.

Williams also features strong running ability. That was one of the main reasons he limited interceptions in 2021. If he didn’t see any open passing lanes, Williams would take off running and gain positive yardage. His dual-threat ability is vital to his success.

But he is more than a scrambling QB as evidenced by his passing numbers. If he can lead the Trojans to a successful 2022 campaign, he very well could make the jump past Stroud and Young for the Heisman Trophy.

Bijan Robinson, Texas

It is difficult for non-QBs to win the Heisman Trophy. But Bijan Robinson will have a chance. He realistically should have garnered more attention last season following a superb year. His name is becoming well-respected and will be someone to keep an eye on in 2022.

The Texas Longhorns running back rushed for over 1,110 yards last year. He added 11 rushing touchdowns and 4 receiving touchdowns. Robinson is a threat in more ways than one. He holds the ability to slice through the defense with the ball in his hands, but also is a decent receiving option.

The Texas Longhorns are continuing to develop quality talent. They will receive plenty of attention this year. And Bijan Robinson will be right at the center of it all.

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

This is our long shot pick. Dillon Gabriel isn’t expected to upset the Heisman Trophy Odds. However, don’t be surprised if he sneaks his way into the conversation.

As a left-handed QB, Gabriel draws plenty of comparisons to Tua Tagovailoa. Tua found success in the college football ranks and is even making noise in the NFL. So Gabriel might be ready to succeed as well.

And Gabriel is receiving the opportunity to start for Oklahoma this season. He was limited last year at UCF, but this transfer automatically upgrades his value.

Oklahoma’s schedule doesn’t feature many top-tier defenses. The Sooners also have an excellent core of receivers. Yes, the coaching changes may be problematic. But the Sooners have the potential to upset expectations and compete in 2022 with Dillon Gabriel leading the charge.

Final thoughts

Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud enter the season as the Heisman Trophy favorites. They are the standout players this year and will make runs towards the award. But there have been plenty of years where the favorites fail to win the trophy. So these sneaky Heisman contenders will have a legitimate opportunity to win the award.